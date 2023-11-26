CM Punk UFC record: Why was his second fight's result against Mike Jackson overturned?

Following his short stint with the UFC, the professional MMA record of CM Punk is 0-1 with one no-contest.

In December 2014, UFC 181 went down inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Robbie Lawler vs. Johny Hendricks in the main event. Although there were several entertaining fights that night, the biggest news was regarding CM Punk, a professional wrestling superstar who signed with the UFC.

Following his shocking signing, the Chicago native went to work and didn’t make his Octagon debut until September 2016. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go as planned, leading to a first-round submission loss against Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

Nearly two years later, the professional wrestling superstar returned for his second and final UFC fight. This team, he went the distance against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 but ultimately suffered another loss, as Jackson emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Jackson’s first UFC win was short-lived. In the aftermath of UFC 225, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced ‘The Truth’ failed a drug test for marijuana. As a result, they overturned his victory via a unanimous decision against CM Punk to a no-contest.

Since then, the professional wrestling legend’s UFC tenure has been subject to criticism, with some fans labeling it a failed experiment. With that said, the Chicago native did what most people wouldn’t dare by stepping into the Octagon and testing himself, which deserves respect.

Did CM Punk re-sign with WWE?

Between 2021 and 2023, CM Punk continued his professional wrestling career with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after parting ways with WWE in 2014. The relationship between the Chicago native and AEW started strong before spiraling out of control with several controversial situations, including backstage fights and creative differences.

Earlier this year, the professional wrestling legend parted ways with AEW, which some fans thought would be the end of his career. Yet, the 45-year-old shockingly re-signed with the WWE and appeared at Survivor Series on Saturday night. The surprising return was reportedly put together at the last minute.

It’s unclear what WWE has planned for the Chicago native, but there’s no doubt that most professional wrestling fans are intrigued.

