CM Punk called "biggest hypocrite ever" after WWE return

CM Punk's blockbuster return did not sit well with a well-known former wrestling personality.

Punk is back in WWE after nine years, and the pro wrestling world still cannot believe that the unthinkable has finally happened. Punk made his return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Shortly after CM Punk made his return, his former WWE Backstage on FOX co-worker Ryan Satin sent out an angry message calling him the "biggest hypocrite ever" on Twitter.

Check out Ryan Satin's tweet below:

What happened between Ryan Satin and CM Punk?

Over the years, Ryan Satin has shared a bunch of tweets targeting CM Punk. Tonight was no different, and he shared several tweets taking shots at the former WWE Champion. Satin later revealed that Punk once threatened to punch him.

"I just don’t like him personally. The guy once threatened to punch me in the face and make my life a living hell because I couldn’t convince my bosses at a huge news operation to kill a story for him. Should I still be a fan after that?" Satin said.

Last year, Satin responded to a tweet by Swerve Strickland and took a shot at a controversial pro wrestling reporter. Interestingly, Punk chimed in and told Satin that he did not have room to talk on the issue.

Punk is now back in WWE, and there is a long list of dream matches ahead for the former AEW star. His AEW run did not go as Tony Khan had planned, but the fans will certainly be hoping that things do not go awry in his current run.

Punk has always had a dream of headlining WrestleMania. He never got to headline The Show of Shows during his previous run, but things might change this time around.

