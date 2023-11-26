Serious allegation made against CM Punk following WWE return

A big allegation has been made against CM Punk shortly after his return to WWE.

Ryan Satin worked for WWE Backstage on FOX during the time Punk was working as an analyst there. Fans might remember him from his stint on Out Of Character on WWE on FOX. Over the years, Satin hasn't shied away from expressing how he feels about Punk.

Tonight, CM Punk made his massive return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Shortly after, Ryan Satin shared a bunch of tweets taking shots at The Second City Saint. He also claimed that Punk once threatened to punch him.

"I just don’t like him personally. The guy once threatened to punch me in the face and make my life a living hell because I couldn’t convince my bosses at a huge news operation to kill a story for him. Should I still be a fan after that?"

Expand Tweet

Also read: CM Punk talks meeting WWE Hall of Famer and says he "likes him even less now"

The WWE Universe has welcomed Punk with open arms, and he will soon wrestle his very first match in the promotion after almost a decade. Punk last wrestled in WWE in the 2014 Royal Rumble match that was won by Batista.

What are your thoughts on Satin's reaction to Punk's return?

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here