CM Punk UFC salary: How much was the WWE star paid in the mixed martial arts promotion?

Phillip Brooks, widely recognized by his ring name CM Punk, has had his UFC earnings revealed as part of the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit, with details emerging about one of his fight purses.

Although initially untrained in MMA, Punk dedicated himself to joining the UFC. The American inked a contract with the MMA promotion in 2014, marking the beginning of his unconventional journey. He made his MMA debut at UFC 203 in Sept. 2016, where he faced Mickey Gall and lost via submission in the first round.

Punk's second octagon outing transpired at UFC 225 in Jun. 2018, where he went head-to-head with Mike Jackson. Although Jackson initially emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, the verdict was later overturned to a no contest as Jackson had tested positive for a banned substance.

While Punk's tenure in the UFC was brief, the financial rewards were substantial. According to details revealed in a 2017 antitrust lawsuit, as reported by MMA Fighting, the WWE superstar earned $500,000 for his debut fight in 2016, along with additional incentives, establishing him as the top earner within the MMA promotion at that time. The total disclosed sum amounted to $1,042,736.

Punk decided to return to professional wrestling in 2021 with a return to AEW. He returned to WWE in Nov. 2023, alleging several backstage issues during his run with AEW.

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

The professional wrestling community was stunned as CM Punk made a surprising comeback to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago, his hometown, after an absence of nearly ten years.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated last November, Dana White discussed CM Punk's comeback to professional wrestling. The UFC CEO emphasized their strong connection, mentioning that he congratulated Punk following his return to WWE:

"He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with. I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago. It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible."