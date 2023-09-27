Co-President of Misfits Boxing backs Logan Paul and responds to Dillon Danis with strong drug testing statement

YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in a boxing match in the co-main event of the Manchester-held Prime card next month.

The drama is at an all-time high in the build up towards the fight, scheduled for October 14. Danis accused Paul of using performance-enhancing drugs and was met with vehement denial from Paul and an offer to get drug tested.

The Prime card will be held under the banner of Misfits Boxing, which was founded by KSI and is co-presided over by British promoter Mams Taylor. Taylor confirmed in a post on social media that both the combatants will be drug tested, on Paul's insistence, regardless of the agency.

Taylor posted on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Logan just called me and reiterated that he absolutely wants testing for his bout. He stressed that he doesn’t care if it’s USADA, VADA or other. Plus the WWE does stringent testing on top of that. For everybody’s peace of mind, MFB will and was always going to administer testing."

Taylor also stressed that it was always a part of their plans while calling out fans for not being attentive:

"I’ve always said there will be testing. This is not new. You guys just pay attention selectively."

Logan Paul calls out 'coward' Dillon Danis for trying to back out of the fight

Dillon Danis has also gone after Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the name of promoting the fight.

Danis was served with a restraining order from the court upon Agdal's complaint and made a mention of multiple lawsuits filed against him as a hindrance. Paul lashed out, claiming that 'El Jefe' had no intention of fighting him and is looking for any excuse to back out.

Logan Paul said:

“Yeah, this dude’s whining on Twitter [X] talking about, ‘They’re suing me, I got lawsuits up the a*s, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore.’ Shut up, stupid! Tryna use a completely unrelated lawsuit when a woman’s trying to hold you accountable for committing a federal crime 'cause you stalked her a*s and cyber bullied her as an excuse to pull out of the fight. This has nothing to do with the fight. You wanna fight me? Show up October 14… Such a coward… The clock is ticking. You’re horrified. Imagine October 14 when you’re trapped in a f*****g ring with me!”

