Coach claims the heavyweight division is in a lot of trouble once Jon Jones makes the full transition

Jon Jones’ coach Greg Jackson has asserted that the heavyweight division is in a lot of trouble once Jones makes the full transition to the division.

MMA legend Jon Jones has time and again been praised for his dominance in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Jones competed in the division for more than a decade. He then vacated his UFC light heavyweight title in August 2020 and subsequently confirmed that he’ll be moving up to heavyweight. ‘Bones’ revealed that he aims to win the UFC heavyweight title and solidify his legacy as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

In an interview with The Schmo, one of Jon Jones’ longtime coaches, Greg Jackson, opened up on multiple topics. Upon being asked how Jon Jones is feeling ahead of his highly awaited UFC heavyweight title fight against Francis Ngannou, Greg Jackson stated –

“Well, you know, I think he’s just focused on improving, fixing how he does at heavyweight, seeing how he feels. And I’ve never seen him look better. So, I think the heavyweight division is in a lot of trouble once he makes that full transition, once he feels really comfortable. I think, yeah, a lot of people should be on notice.”

The Schmo then questioned Greg Jackson as to how Jon Jones’ speed has been affected since gaining additional muscle for the move up to heavyweight. Jackson responded by saying –

“You know, the thing about Jon is that it doesn’t seem to affect him at all. I don’t know why, but he seems almost faster at heavyweight. Maybe it is the additional muscle propelling the speed of his movements. But, yeah, he looks great.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jon Jones is expected to face Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title

Jon Jones (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

Prior to the UFC heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 (March 2021), the UFC confirmed that Jon Jones will be facing the fight’s winner.

However, following Ngannou’s win at UFC 260, Jon Jones and the UFC have been involved in a dispute over Jones’ remuneration for the fight. The consensus is that if Jones and the UFC fail to reach a deal for his fight against Ngannou, the UFC might proceed to book a fight between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

Whether or not the much-anticipated Jones vs Ngannou fight comes to fruition is likely to unravel in the months to come.

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones fighting for the heavyweight title is still on @arielhelwani’s wish list 📝 pic.twitter.com/xKf5dJYvpe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 3, 2021