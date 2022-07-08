Conor McGregor's coach explains why combat sports are "an easy target" for negative publicity

The world of combat sports is filled with star-power, but few come close to the astronomical stardom of Conor McGregor. His MMA and boxing bouts have set several PPV records and established him as the most-iconic fighter to ever grace the inside of the octagon.

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, recently revealed in a podcast that the UFC and boxing have become easy targets for the public because of the hard-hitting involved in the sport. Kavanagh also stated that he himself is trying to stay away from the negativity of the industry.

The coach opened up about how the mainstream media makes a bigger deal of the sport because of all the trash-talking involved before the fights, confessing that the mindset of certain fans puts this industry in a rather negative light.

"There is a certain inclination, I think, where we're drawn towards something being negative. Sometimes I feel guilty when I flick through 20 good comments about something I did and there's something negative, and that gets my focus and attention. And I have to pull myself and say, 'Wait, why are you doing that?' So, I think there is something about our mindset."

Fighters like Conor McGregor are "easy target" for general public

While speaking on the podcast, John Kavanagh confessed that UFC fighters are an easy target in some people's eyes. He further noted that fans often only watch the top one percent of fighters, resulting in them being the subjects that receive the most ire from fans.

"Combat sports are probably an easy target for people to go off. They look at the top pinnacle or one percent of professional fighting, they see a bloody picture."

Conor McGregor has some of the most brutal fights in UFC history, but MMA and boxing fighters have always had to deal with being painted in a bad light by the press.

Kavanagh raised a few valid points during the podcast and shed some light on the mindset of the fighters and the fans. What do you make of Kavanagh's comments on combat sports receiving a negative spin?

