Coach John Kavanagh slams Cage Warriors for using Conor McGregor clip days after asking fighter to remove SBG logo from gear

MMA coach John Kavanagh has slammed Cage Warriors after they shared a historic video of Conor McGregor. The Irish-owned Cage Warriors are the oldest European MMA promotion.

Kavanagh hit back at the promotion after they reportedly told one of his fighters that they couldn't wear the SBG logo, which is the name of his gym. The MMA coach has taken issue with the fact that they threatened to axe the fighter if they didn't remove the logo, yet they have shared highlights of McGregor with the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) branding.

Angered by the clip, coach Kavanagh wrote:

"I'm confused. Last week my fighter was told if he wanted to continue fighting for Cage Warriors, he'd have to remove his SBG Ireland logo from shorts as I guess SBG is banned from CW? Now you're promoting an SBG fighter. Does it depend on the number of followers?"

Conor McGregor last appeared for the Cage Warriors promotion in 2012. The Irish star debuted in 2010 and stepped into the cage nine times in just two years. He finished 8-1 in the promotion. 'Notorious' won the featherweight and lightweight titles in his last two bouts before joining the UFC.

McGregor made his UFC debut in 2013 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Is Conor McGregor being tested by USADA?

Questions about McGregor's return to full health after his freak leg-break injury last year have begun to circulate. Jorge Masvidal, in an interview with ESPN, stated that the Irishman is using steroids to bulk up to a bigger size as he recovers from his setback.

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently discussed 'Notorious' on the Believe You Me podcast. 'Lionheart' questioned whether or not USADA is testing McGregor, let alone being able to find him because the former multi-weight champion is always pictured on his yacht.

The light heavyweight contender said:

"I do wonder though. I'm gonna get f*****g sh*t on for this. How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time?... I've wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time. Granted, he's probably not posting in real time exactly where he is at that time. Seemingly though, he's on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor's boat? No."

Michael Bisping responded bluntly that it's likely USADA isn't testing McGregor, and he gets away with it because of his stature in the organization. If 'Notorious' doesn't fight, the UFC misses out on a lot of money.

Neither Bisping nor Smith believe McGregor is using steroids. The two podcast hosts suspect he is using whatever medicine he legally can, as the 33-year-old now has a metal rod in his shin after the injury.

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss Conor McGregor and USADA here:

