"How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world" - Michael Bisping tells Anthony Smith USADA possibly does not drug test the Irishman 

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have discussed the possibility that Conor McGregor isn't being tested by USADA. The Irish star is currently recovering from a freak leg-break injury that occurred against Dustin Poirier last year.

Although 'Notorious' has confirmed he'll return to the octagon this year, both Bisping and Smith question if the fighter is legitimately being tested by USADA.

The Believe You Me podcast hosts were discussing the potential match-up between the returning UFC icon and Jorge Masvidal. While both admitted it's a fight they'd like to see, Smith queried how the former multi-weight champion was being tested while sailing on his Lamborghini yacht around the world:

"I do wonder though. I'm gonna get f*****g sh*t on for this. How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time?... I've wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time. Granted, he's probably not posting in real time exactly where he is at that time. Seemingly though, he's on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor's boat? No."

Story continues below ad

'The Count' added:

"Very simple. They don't... I don't think USADA are testing him. Listen, I'm not gonna sit here and say he's doing steroids... maybe he's taking something to help the bones and the rod - the titanium shinbone - to help it heal and fuse together."

Story continues below ad

The rumors surrounding McGregor and his use of steroids circulated after an interview Jorge Masvidal did with ESPN. The 'BMF' champion stated he thought 'Notorious' had been using steroids, which he believes explains his recent physique.

The pair have since had a war of words on Twitter. Although no official date or opponent has been agreed for McGregor on his return, Masvidal has firmly put himself in a long line of fighters wanting to face the 33-year-old.

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal here:

Story continues below ad

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor has a chance against Charles Oliviera

MMA fans around the world are waiting patiently for news of what Conor McGregor's octagon return will look like. The UFC star has seemingly everyone pushing for a fight with him.

Jorge Masvidal, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz are just some of the names who have thrown their hats into the ring. Hall of Famer Bisping believes McGregor's best chance on his return is against former lightweight champion 'do Bronx'.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Oliveira is trying to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ... in the SAME NIGHT?(via @CharlesDoBronxs Oliveira is trying to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ... in the SAME NIGHT? 😳 (via @CharlesDoBronxs) https://t.co/mLujrxCsPZ

Story continues below ad

On a recent episode of his podcast, Bisping made his bold claim:

"What a story. To go on the losing streak he has, but then to come back and knock out Charles Oliveira. A man that's beaten Chandler, Gaethje, Poirier. The storyline would be absolutely sensational. And I don't care what you say. It's a fight [Conor] McGregor actually has a chance of winning."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Charles Oliviera vs. Conor McGregor here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far