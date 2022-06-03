"Conor McGregor actually has a chance of winning" - Michael Bisping picks the biggest comeback fight for 'The Notorious'

Michael Bisping believes the best fight for Conor McGregor's return would be against Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship. Rumors are that 'The Notorious' wants to return before the end of 2022.

McGregor will be returning with plenty of options for his next opponent.

Jorge Masvidal has picked up the trash talk with the hopes of landing the fight. Michael Chandler called out 'The Notorious' after his last win at UFC 274. The legendary Irish fighter has also drawn the attention of Charles Oliveira and Kamaru Usman.

The UFC is in the sports entertainment business at the end of the day, so McGregor will most likely get whatever fight he wants due to his ability to sell PPVs. With that said, Bisping posted a YouTube video where he debated the biggest fight for 'The Notorious' and made his point for Oliveira to be McGregor's next opponent:

Story continues below ad

"I think that would be the biggest fight for Conor McGregor. Talk about that. Could you imagine? What a story. To go on the losing streak he has, but then to come back and knockout Charles Oliveira. A man that's beaten Chandler, Gaethje, Poirier. The storyline would be absolutely sensational. And I don't care what you say. It's a fight [Conor] McGregor actually has a chance of winning."

McGregor vs. Oliveira will sell tons of PPVs, especially if the fight happens in Brazil. 'The Notorious' winning another UFC title in Brazil, similar to the Jose Aldo fight, would be crazy to see. The chances of this fight happening is still a longshot with all of the options on the table.

Watch Michael Bisping advocate for McGregor vs. Oliveira below:

Story continues below ad

Michael Bisping considers Charles Oliveira the most exciting fighter in the UFC

Oliveira's ability to overcome adversity and persevere has been inspirational. Although 'Do Bronx' lost the belt due to missing weight, his three-fight stretch with titles on the line was unforgettable. Bisping started his argument for McGregor's best opponent option:

"The biggest fight right now for Conor McGregor would be against Charles Oliveira. The lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, the most exciting fighter on the UFC roster right now. He is without a shadow of a doubt."

Bisping is right about 'Do Bronx' being the most entertaining. Although the fight makes sense, McGregor may want to avoid the Brazilian to prevent going up against a fighter that can dominate on the ground.

James Evans @EvansJames99



In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!



Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer?



- @btsportufc



274 |



"Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? #UFC 274 | #UFC "Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor! Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? 👀🎥- @btsportufc #UFC274 | #UFC https://t.co/1TgAYWDeCu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far