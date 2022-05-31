"An absolute pigeon brain this guy is" - Conor McGregor hits out at "stupid beyond belief" Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor has fired back at Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' called him a steroid-using 'little boy' in a recent interview.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted and deleted a heated response to Masvidal's comments, writing:

"An absolute pigeon brain this guy is. Stupid beyond belief."

(Image via Twitter / @TheNotoriousMMA)

While McGregor didn't specifically mention Jorge Masvidal's recent verbal attacks on him, it's hard to imagine he'd be responding to anything else. The ESPN Desportes interview that came out the day before had Masvidal saying:

“He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage. I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things (in his body), but he is still a little boy.”

Masvidal is currently stuck on the sidelines without a fight and will likely remain there until his felony battery court case for attacking Colby Covington outside the cage is sorted out. That is set to go to trial on August 20th. Conor McGregor is also unable to fight for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a bad leg break injury suffered in July 2021.

There's speculation that McGregor removed himself from the USADA testing pool during his recovery period, as 'The Notorious' hasn't been tested once in 2022. Not only would that delay his return by six months from the date he re-enters the program, it may explain why Masvidal is accusing him of using steroids.

Dana White has said Jorge Masvidal is too big for Conor McGregor to fight

A fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal is something that was discussed by McGregor and UFC president Dana White back in 2019. At the time, the Irish sports star was preparing for his first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Speaking to the press, White said:

“I think Masvidal is too big. Conor disagrees, so Conor was not happy that I said that Masvidal was too big for him. ‘That pisses me off that you said he’s too big for me.' I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again: This guy will fight anybody, and I don’t care if he’s pissed off about it or not. I think that Masvidal is too big for Conor. So, if we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something Conor and I will fight about.”

Watch Dana White talk McGregor vs. Masvidal with TMZ below:

Now that Conor McGregor has bulked up significantly and is insistent on fighting at welterweight moving forward, a fight against Jorge Masvidal makes a lot more sense. McGregor has suggested an immediate title fight against champion Kamaru Usman, which is hard to justify given McGregor's recent 1-3 record.

In this context, allowing him to fight the skidding 0-3 Masvidal starts to make a lot more sense.

