Sounds like Colby Covington's taking him to the cleaners - Michael Bisping believes 'Chaos' is trying to rip off Jorge Masvidal in assault court case 

Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington wants to rip Jorge Masvidal off for every last penny in their ongoing assault court case. Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami on March 21. 'Gamebred' was later arrested on a felony battery charge and subsequently released on bail.

It was initially revealed that the alleged attack led to Covington suffering an abrasion on his wrist and a chipped tooth. However, the former interim welterweight champion's legal team has mentioned in the updated charges that the fighter also suffered a "brain injury" stemming from the alleged attack.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal is being accused of attacking his UFC rival Colby Covington and causing him to suffer a brain injury, according to court documents obtained by @MarcRaimondi.



The alleged attack occurred March 21 in Miami Beach. Jorge Masvidal is being accused of attacking his UFC rival Colby Covington and causing him to suffer a brain injury, according to court documents obtained by @MarcRaimondi.The alleged attack occurred March 21 in Miami Beach. https://t.co/bZvm4GllMv

Covington further claimed that he fears Masvidal might attack him again and managed to obtain a protection order from the court. 'Gamebred' must now stay at least 25 feet away from 'Chaos' and 500 feet away from his residence, according to the stay-away order.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/MasvidalStayAw… Jorge Masvidal must stay away from Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal must stay away from Colby Covington 🚫📰 bit.ly/MasvidalStayAw… https://t.co/R0fUFMhcEI

Michael Bisping believes that the updated charges have been brought on by Covington so that he can prove to the court that he suffered severe physical damage during the alleged attack that could adversely affect his career. By doing so, Bisping claims he'll ask for hefty damages and try to rip his former teammate off as much money as possible.

On a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"Sounds like Covington's trying to take him to the cleaners. I mean you just put it together, you know, you look at the pieces of the puzzle, he's trying to show the courts and trying to say to them, 'Here's the the level of damage that I took. I now have a brain injury that could affect my career' and we know Masvidal is on the third biggest contract in the UFC. Sounds like he's going after his cash."

Michael Bisping weighs in on Jorge Masvidal's recent "fall from grace"

The fight game can be as cruel as it is rewarding and Michael Bisping is shocked at the fall from grace Jorge Masvidal has had over the past three years. Back in 2019, Masvidal rose to superstardom with stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz respectively. He also bagged the Fighter of the Year award in 2019.

Since then, however, 'Gamebred' has failed to win a single fight in the UFC. He suffered back-to-back losses in a pair of title fights against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261 respectively. More recently, Masvidal suffered a lopsided decision loss against former roommate-turned-rival Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Speaking about Jorge Masvidal's recent dip in form and how difficult it is to deal with the same, Bisping said:

"It's been a bit of a fall from grace, hasn't it? From 2019, when he was literally on top of the world you know, Darren Till, Ben Askren, [Nate] Diaz, fighting for the belt and then now this. Oh man, it's a mess... One minute you're on top of the world, you're the man, right, you got adoring fans everywhere you know and then the next minute you can't win a fight it's tough to deal with."

