Conor McGregor recently shared an inspirational message for his team on The Ultimate Fighter that can help them deal with adversity.

The latest season of TUF has provided fans a glimpse of what the Irishman is like as a coach for young prospects aspiring to earn a UFC contract. His team has dealt with adversity so far as the veterans, coached by Michael Chandler, have won both fights thus far. Despite the loss, McGregor shared an inspiring message for his team in hopes of turning their adversity into an opportunity.

He said:

"It's tough to beat a tough veteran, so we're asking a lot of our young contestants here, and that's the type of thing we want to be asking, because that's going to allow them to rise up."

'The Notorious' is looking inspire his team of young prospects to embrace the challenge that comes with competing against a more experienced opponent and use it as an opportunity to make a name for themselves. He also shared what his mentality is when he's preparing to make his walk to the octagon, saying:

"I'm trying to keep it playful. I'm trying to be like, this is a spar...So many things go through your head. But just keep it simple...Whatever it is, it is. Let it be. It's going on in the exact same corner across the way...So, it's like whose octagon is it? Yours or this other f**king one guy?"

McGregor visited the TUF house in episode #2, so it appears as though he is committed to ensuring his team has the best chance to succeed and building a relationship with them.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler results for week 2

Michael Chandler has had the upper-hand over Conor McGregor so far on The Ultimate Fighter.

Chandler's veterans have taken advantage of their second chance with the UFC by making quick work of the Irishman's prospects. In week 2, Team Chandler's momentum grew as No.4 bantamweight Cody Gibson earned an impressive TKO win over McGregor's No.1 ranked bantamweight Mando Gutierrez. He dropped him with a knee and finished him with ground strikes to put his team up 2-0.

The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter



Cody Gibson gets the finish in round #TUF31 WHAT A FINISH🤯Cody Gibson gets the finish in round WHAT A FINISH🤯Cody Gibson gets the finish in round 1️⃣ #TUF31 https://t.co/5gCx4VKOIs

Poll : 0 votes