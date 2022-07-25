"It's never good to lose your debut in the UFC" - Coach Eugene Bareman weighs in on Blood Diamond's comeback 

Coach Eugene Bareman has delivered his verdict on Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha after the welterweight's unsuccessful UFC debut earlier this year.

In an interview with Combat TV, Bareman spoke about Mathetha's loss to Jeremiah Wells at UFC 271. The City Kickboxing founder and head coach had motivating words for his fighter ahead of his clash against Orion Cosce at UFC 277 this weekend.

"It's never good to lose your debut in the UFC. But, it's not the first time he's lost, it might have been the first time he lost in the UFC. He's come back from all sorts of adversity in his fight career. So, this is no different. He knows the steps he's needed to get here to this place."

Bareman continued:

"He knows this is an important fight. He knows he has to prove to himself, and most importantly to everybody else, that he belongs here and he's the man and he's someone to be reckoned with in the division. "

Mathetha is part of the City Kickboxing gym, which boasts the likes of Israel Adesanya and Kai-Kara France on its roster. Despite winning his first three professional MMA fights, the Zimbabwe-born New Zealander could not replicate the same form against Wells inside the octagon..

'Blood Diamond' is set to face Orion Cosce this weekend with his sights set on a first UFC win. With the match falling through twice before, the fight will be a good opportunity for both welterweights to return to winning ways.

Watch the interview below:

Israel Adesanya teared up ahead of 'Blood Diamond's debut at UFC 271

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya broke down during Blood Diamond's appearance at the UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins earlier this year.

Speaking on the Flagrant 2 podcast, Adesanya notably discussed the power of manifestation in helping the duo reach the UFC from their humble beginnings back in New Zealand.

Adesanya also revealed that he has a lot of love for the team, citing Carlos Ulberg's turnaround from his debut loss after his win against Fabio Cherant at UFC 271.

After his own debut setback, 'Blood Diamond' will face a stern test against Cosce as he looks to rebound and enter the UFC win column for the first time.

