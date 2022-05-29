"Time heals all wounds" - Coach Jason Parillo tells story behind Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping burying the hatchet

Coach Jason Parillo has revealed how Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping ended their longtime feud. Bisping and Rockhold shared the octagon for the first time back in 2014 when the Californian defeated the Englishman via submission in the second round.

The pair met each other once again in a middleweight title fight at UFC 199 back in 2016. That time, 'The Count' won via knockout in the first round and became world champion. Initially, there was animosity between the pair, but according to Parillo, they buried the hatchet after Bisping retired.

BringTheFight™ @BTFMMAPodcast #AndNew so this just happen to Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping at #UFC199 so this just happen to Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping at #UFC199. #AndNew https://t.co/NLvtHIrgBM

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Parillo said:

"One day, I told Bisping he was coming down, I said Luke's going to be there probably, he said, 'That's cool.' They came in, they crossed each other's paths and shook each other's hands."

He added:

"At the end of the day, bygones are bygones [and] that's all in the past. It's a lot, I mean it's easier to forget when it's been, I mean time heals all wounds, right, you know, and at the end of the day, Bisping's been retired, he's not looking to fight."

Watch the interview below:

Luke Rockhold faces an uphill task in his quest to reconquer the middleweight throne

Luke Rockhold is set to return to the octagon from a three-year hiatus to take on Paulo Costa on August 20. In his most recent fight, Rockhold faced former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and succumbed to a second-round KO loss.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @MikeBohn.



Full details: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold has been shifted from UFC 277 in July to UFC's Aug. 20 event.Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @Farah_Hannoun Full details: bit.ly/3wO4f7q Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold has been shifted from UFC 277 in July to UFC's Aug. 20 event.Contracts for the new date have been signed, sources tell @Farah_Hannoun & @MikeBohn.Full details: bit.ly/3wO4f7q https://t.co/UcnnmWVsuU

According to former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori, Costa isn't a good matchup for Rockhold.

Vettori, who defeated Costa via unanimous decision back in October last year, feels that the Brazilian will put the former middleweight champ to sleep in their upcoming clash. During a recent interaction with Helen Yee, he stated:

"I see Luke Rockhold losing the few brain cells that he has left in his brain and just going to sleep badly for a few minutes."

Watch the interview below:

Costa, who was formerly undefeated before fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title, is currently on a two-fight losing skid and will be looking to get back to winning ways in his next fight.

The winner of the fight between Rockhold and Costa is likely to establish themselves as a potential challenger for the middleweight throne.

Edited by Harvey Leonard