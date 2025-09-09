  • home icon
  Coach Javier Mendez lifts lid on Khabib Nurmagomedov's secret guillotine practice with Islam Makhachev before Dustin Poirier fight

Coach Javier Mendez lifts lid on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s secret guillotine practice with Islam Makhachev before Dustin Poirier fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:03 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) and Islam Makhachev (left) are training partners from a very young age. [Image courtsey: Getty]
Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) and Islam Makhachev (left) are training partners from a very young age. [Image courtsey: Getty]

Javier Mendez, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, recently shared some behind-the-scenes stories from the former UFC champion's fight against Dustin Poirier.

'The Eagle' faced Poirier during his second lightweight title defense at UFC 242. The bout saw Nurmagomedov winning by submission in the third round. However, there was a brief moment when Poirier locked Nurmagomedov in a tight guillotine choke.

During episode #237 of the Hikmat Wehbi Podcast, Mendez revealed that he wasn't too concerned about the possibility of Nurmagomedov being submitted, as he had been practicing to counter that specific move with Islam Makhachev leading up to the fight at UFC 242:

"Believe it or not, in the backroom, [Khabib Nurmagomedov] was working out with Islam [Makhachev], and he put himself in the position a lot because they kind of knew that Khabib's very tough to choke and he would even blow his arms out. So, he was like, If [Poirier] got us there, no big deal. Even when it happened, his father and I... looked at each other and we were just laughing."
Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

When Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about Dustin Poirier's guillotine choke

Khabib Nurmagomedov entered the octagon to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, following his highly publicized victory over Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, Poirier was stepping in as the interim lightweight champion, aiming to unify the title with Nurmagomedov's UFC championship.

After his victory, 'The Eagle' shared his thoughts on the guillotine choke Poirier applied to him during the fight at the press conference, saying:

"First time, it was close. Second time, I give him because I feel he lost so much energy, so much power, because of guillotine. And this is part of the game, how I can play with my opponents. Not many people can understand this." [12:22 of the press conference]
A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
