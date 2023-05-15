Coach John Kavanagh’s comments about teaching his son MMA and taxes stirs reaction from Conor McGregor 

Conor McGregor has backed John Kavanagh on Twitter after the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) head coach tweeted about how he's going to raise his son.

Kavanagh and McGregor have been inseperable since the pair began working together in 2008, when 'The Notorious' opted to turn professional. Training out of their home country of Ireland, Kavanagh has been alongside McGregor throughout the highs and lows of his stunning career.

John Kavanagh recently took to Twitter, expressing admiration for both his partner and their son. The award-winning coach also stated that his son would soon grow up and learn how to defend himself, as well as have the ability to do his own taxes.

He tweeted:

"My boy will know how to defend against overhands, have an unstoppable guillotine and be world class at footsweeps. He'll also do his own taxes. #hotmom"

Coach JK @John_Kavanagh My boy will know know how to defend against overhands, have an unstoppable guillotine and be world class at footsweeps. He'll also do his own taxes. #hotmom My boy will know know how to defend against overhands, have an unstoppable guillotine and be world class at footsweeps. He'll also do his own taxes. #hotmom https://t.co/z15XybMTQo

The post from Kavanagh caught the attention of McGregor, who loved the way he was planning on raising his child. He replied:

"Love it coach! Schooled Proper!"

John Kavanagh is expected to be cageside once again when Conor McGregor returns to the octagon later this year. The Dublin-born fighter is expected to face Michael Chandler before the end of 2023, but an official date of the bout has yet to be confirmed.

Conor McGregor vows to break UFC knockout record

Conor McGregor was paying close to attention to UFC Charlotte last weekend as veteran Matt Brown tied with Derrick Lewis for the UFC's knockout record (13).

The 42-year-old defeated Court McGee via a stunning first-round KO, which also earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

Following Brown's victory, McGregor took to Twitter and claimed that, at the age of 34, he is confident he will be able to break that record. The Irishman currently holds eight KO victories in the organization himself, which includes finishes over the likes of Jose Aldo, Donald Cerrone and Eddie Alvarez.

He tweeted:

"Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO's inside the UFC with 13 Ko's. Him and 'The Beast' Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO's inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I'm getting this record."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.

The Dublin-born fighter's tweet even caught the attention of Brown himself, who suggested he'd happily face Conor McGregor for the record:

"I'll fight you for it."

Matt Brown @IamTheImmortal Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record. I’ll fight you for it 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… I’ll fight you for it 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Poll : 0 votes