Coach Mike Brown’s UFC-inspired pep talk keeps Sacramento alive in NBA playoffs against GSW juggernaut 

Mike Brown is the head coach of the NBA team, the Sacramento Kings. Among the most interesting things about the 53-year old is that he shares the exact same name as American Top Team's head MMA coach Mike Brown. While it's an uncanny parallel across two different sports, the connections don't end there.

The NBA coach is also a massive MMA fan. Yesterday, he guided the Sacramento Kings to a fiercely-contested triumph over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to set up a crucial Game 7 on hometown soil. At the post-game press conference, Brown detailed how he motivated his team against the defending champions.

He told his players to liken the game to a UFC title fight and that they shouldn't await calls from court officials just as a UFC title challenger shouldn't try to outpoint a defending champion.

Brown urged his players to take the fight to the Golden State Warriors, just as a UFC fighter ought to take the fight to a defending champion.

"I told our guys, you know, we're not getting a call, this is like a UFC championship fight, you know? In the UFC, if you're the challenger, you're fighting a champion, you can't outpoint them, you can't out-decision them. You gotta go take it from them. And we can't be soft with the ball and think because we got hit on the arm, that they're going to call it, because we're putting a decision in our officials' hands, and it ain't going to go our way."

How has MMA's Mike Brown done in contrast to his NBA counterpart?

It's been a rollercoaster of a ride for Mike Brown in the UFC. American Top Team is currently devoid of any UFC champions after Amanda Nunes left the MMA gym for a different home. Furthermore, 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal recently announced his retirement from MMA after suffering a loss to Gilbert Burns.

Among the most exciting names in the gym who compete in the UFC are undefeated phenoms Bo Nickal and Movsar Evloev, who fight at middleweight and featherweight respectively. Additionally, Brown also serves as the head coach of former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Mike Brown guided 'The Diamond' to his most recent triumph against Michael Chandler at UFC 281.

