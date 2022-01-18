Amanda Nunes reportedly leaves American Top Team after 7-year stint

Amanda Nunes has reportedly parted ways with American Top Team (ATT). As reported by Combate, Nunes is set to form her own team after about seven years of training at ATT.

Prior to her stint at ATT, Nunes trained at MMA Masters in Miami, Florida, under the tutelage of Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde for about three years. ‘The Lioness’ suffered a third-round TKO loss against Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in September 2014, which was followed by her move to ATT.

Nunes began training at the Coconut Creek, Florida gym after UFC 178. During her time at ATT, the Brazilian went on to scale great heights of success in the sport. Nunes captured both the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles under the guidance of her coaches at the world-renowned gym.

Her seven-year unbeaten run came to an end at UFC 269 last month when she lost her UFC women’s bantamweight belt via second-round submission to Julianna Pena. Nunes is still the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion.

Furthermore, according to the report by Combate, Amanda’s wife Nina Nunes, a UFC women’s strawweight fighter and longtime ATT member, will now join Amanda at her new gym. Akin to ATT, Nunes’ new gym is said to be in Florida.

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes’ upset defeat against Julianna Pena at UFC 269

In a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, longtime martial arts practitioner and UFC commentator Joe Rogan criticized Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269.

The MMA analyst explained that the fatigue displayed by the former bantamweight queen in her upset loss against Pena was “inexcusable.”

"She was like trying to take her out quick and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she was f***** tired. For you to be a world champ in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest women fighter of all time – which Amanda Nunes is – it's [inexcusable] to be that tired in the second round. Just standing in front of her. Just swinging in front of her no movement side-to-side. Standing right in front of her like you're watching a regional fight."

In the aftermath of UFC 269, UFC president Dana White suggested that Nunes will receive an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena for the 135-pound title.

Nunes has vowed to rectify her errors, avenge her loss to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and reclaim the bantamweight gold. Their rematch is expected to take place later this year.

