"It's inexcusable to be that tired"- Joe Rogan on fatigue shown by Amanda Nunes in her title loss to Julianna Pena

Joe Rogan has criticized former bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes for failing to put on a championship-caliber performance against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes gassing out the way she did and being reckless defensively during the exchanges are mistakes all-time greats shouldn't commit, according to the UFC commentator. The comedian looked back at the events of UFC 269 on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Marlon 'Chito' Vera. According to Rogan:

"She was like trying to take her out quick and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she was f***** tired. For you to be a world champ in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest women fighter of all time – which Amanda Nunes is – it's [inexcusable] to be that tired in the second round. Just standing in front of her. Just swinging in front of her no movement side-to-side. Standing right in front of her like you're watching a regional fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's take on Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena:

Rogan, of course, was on the commentary team the night Pena pulled off what many consider one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. The magnitude of the upset was encapsulated by the immediate reaction of Rogan and Daniel Cormier, who appeared to be in disbelief at the moment.

Joe Rogan was going to 'have a heart attack' watching Julianna Pena upset Amanda Nunes

Joe Rogan jokingly claimed he was about to 'have a heart attack' during Julianna Pena's monumental upset victory over then-women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

The Ultimate Fighter season 18 winner shattered the odds by choking out Nunes in the second round of their UFC 269 title bout to become the new ruler of the women's 135-pound division. After the fight, Rogan hopped on Instagram to congratulate the new champ and share his initial thoughts. He wrote:

"I’ve seen a lot of fights, but that might very well be the wildest moment I’ve ever experienced watching combat sports. @dc_mma and I were about to have a heart attack. Thank god @jon_anik kept it together and professional! A massive congratulations to the new champ @venezuelanvixen for turning the combat sports world on its head and giving it a proper spanking! What a night!!!"

