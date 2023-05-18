Francis Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, has revealed that his only issue with 'The Predator's' stunning move to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is that the Cameroonian won't be able to face Jon Jones.

The MMA world was put on notice back in January when Dana White announced that the UFC had failed to agree a new contract with Ngannou. The then-heavyweight champion had reportedly been offered one of the biggest contracts in the organization's history. However, he turned it down, a major reason being the UFC not allowing him to try boxing alongside MMA.

After a quiet few months from Francis Ngannou regarding his fighting future, the former UFC heavyweight champion and the PFL dropped the bombshell earlier this week that 'The Predator' had signed a multi-fight deal with the organization.

The contract not only includes seven-figure purses and the go-ahead to pursue boxing, but the 36-year-old also guarantees $2 million for his opponents and has become the chairman of PFL Africa.

• High 7-figure per fight guarantee

• $2M guarantee for his opponents

• A share of each event's net profits

• Freedom to box & sign sponsors

• Equity in the PFL & Chairman of PFL Africa



Weighing in on the staggering deal was Eric Nicksick, who has been the head coach of Ngannou since 2018. According to Nicksick, his only issue with the PFL move is that 'The Predator' won't be able to face the "best to ever do it," Jon Jones. He told Submission Radio:

"I always had this vision of us [Ngannou] fighting Jon Jones. That was always on the table for us. I'm speaking from a coach and a competitor. I wanted the opportunity to go and compete against the best to ever do it... That was my only heartbreak in the whole situation."

Daniel Cormier praises Francis Ngannou for signing with PFL

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Francis Ngannou's historic signing with the PFL, which sees the Cameroonian become more than just a fighter in the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of the DC & RC Show, Cormier was full of praise for Ngannou. According to 'DC', he respects Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC and believes the situation has changed the landscape for fighters who may want to experience free agency in MMA.

The former double champ said:

"Big deal for Francis Ngannou. Congratulations to the former UFC heavyweight champion on really setting a new standard for what is out there in the free-agent market."

He added:

"It feels real after this one. It makes MMA feel real after seeing what Francis Ngannou just did."

