Francis Ngannou is no longer a free agent and recently signed a multi-fight contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The tournament-based promotion broke the news via The New York Times, ending months of speculation about the Cameroonian's future.

The PFL announced the massive news via their social media handles, leading to a wave of excited MMA fans flooding the comments section with their reactions. While some fans were elated to see that Francis Ngannou will be in action again, many were cynical about his choice of organization.

One fan cheered for Ngannou's deal and claimed that securing his services will help PFL's popularity, writing:

"Francis just put PFL on the map, this is gonna be crazy."

Another fan joked about the level of competition PFL offered, stating:

"From Tyson Fury to [Ante] Delija, yaaay."

One user wrote:

"With UFC, all he would've got was $200 for wearing Venum."

Another user claimed Francis Ngannou ran away from Jon Jones, stating:

"Ducked Jones to fight bums."

One fan shared the same sentiment and wrote:

"Not seeing him against Jon Jones feels criminal."

Another fan criticized Ngannou, stating:

"Not for the legacy he’s just about the money, sad."

_senorita_joann @_senorita_joann @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Good let him stay there. He's hard to deal with anyway. Everybody already forgot this dude wanted a chair in the executive board of ONE lol. Did he end up getting a boxing fight with Tyson which was his purpose for leaving the UFC in the 1st place?? He didn't, did he? @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Good let him stay there. He's hard to deal with anyway. Everybody already forgot this dude wanted a chair in the executive board of ONE lol. Did he end up getting a boxing fight with Tyson which was his purpose for leaving the UFC in the 1st place?? He didn't, did he?

Johnny Byrne @StandardJohnnyB @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Fair play to him. He is the master of his own destiny and will reap the rewards to go with it. @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Fair play to him. He is the master of his own destiny and will reap the rewards to go with it.

Ken @Kengarciatorres @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Such an awesome deal for him. To know where this man has come from, and what he has gone through, *and* what he was fought for! To see it all come together in this way is amazing. So excited, and not just for him, but also for PFL. Great signings recently. Great stuff. @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Such an awesome deal for him. To know where this man has come from, and what he has gone through, *and* what he was fought for! To see it all come together in this way is amazing. So excited, and not just for him, but also for PFL. Great signings recently. Great stuff.

MK @MKADL91 @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou

Finally getting the money he deserves & not being a slave to UFC. Great stuff Francis, paving the way



Will defo be buying any PPV fights he does for support. Let's gooooo!🥊 @PFLMMA Amazing stuff by Ngannou team. Mma & boxing for one of, if not the best HW fighter in the world.Finally getting the money he deserves & not being a slave to UFC. Great stuff Francis, paving the wayWill defo be buying any PPV fights he does for support. Let's gooooo!🥊 @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Amazing stuff by Ngannou team. Mma & boxing for one of, if not the best HW fighter in the world. Finally getting the money he deserves & not being a slave to UFC. Great stuff Francis, paving the way 🙌 👏 Will defo be buying any PPV fights he does for support. Let's gooooo!🥊

Francis Ngannou PFL: More details about 'The Predator's deal with the PFL

Francis Ngannou has a new home in the PFL.

The UFC's former heavyweight champion relinquished his title before abruptly leaving the world's premier MMA promotion due to some unresolved contract disputes. In the following months, rumors about his next career moves ran rife, and considering his unfinished business with Jon Jones, some even thought he'd return to the UFC.

However, 'The Predator' has now signed a multi-fight contract with the PFL in a deal that has been touted as the most valuable signing in MMA history.

Interestingly, Francis Ngannou will compete in the 'Super Fight' division, the same as Jake Paul. The division is set to feature athletes in high-profile bouts, with fighters earning a bigger share of PPV profits.

According to reports, Ngannou's deal with the tournament-based promotion is a "strategic partnership" that gives him equity and leadership roles in the promotion while also allowing him to pursue boxing outside. Ngannou is expected to compete in mid-2024 after he fulfills his dream of boxing sometime later this year.

As part of the deal, the Cameroonian will also become the chairman of PFL Africa, as the promotion plans to expand to the continent in the near future, along with contributing to the PFL's advisory board.

In an interview, Ngannou stated:

"They didn’t just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person."

