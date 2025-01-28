Coach reveals "only" important condition to join Israel Adesanya's camp for Nassourdine Imavov fight: "Otherwise I didn't want any involvement"

Ahead of Israel Adesanya’s fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia, coach Eugene Bareman revealed a surprising condition for his involvement in the training camp. Bareman, known for his unique coaching approach, stated that he would only participate in the camp if Adesanya met certain criteria.

Specifically, he asked the former UFC middleweight champion to revert to the mindset and determination he had in his early career. Bareman reminisced about the time when Adesanya would ask for $20 from him and the coach only had that amount to lend.

By demanding that Adesanya reconnect with his past hunger and work ethic, Bareman hoped to reignite the focus and intensity that had previously propelled his success. Bareman expressed satisfaction with the camp’s progress, noting that despite past injuries and setbacks, the team has remained committed to Adesanya’s growth.

Speaking about their preparation during a recent interview with Combat TV, Bareman said:

"I'm very pleased with this camp. I set a criteria for this camp. I challenged them and I said I only wanted to be involved with him finding a game. Otherwise, I didn't want any involvement. I asked him to turn back the clock. The big thing I asked him to do... I said take things back to the time when he used to ask me for $20 because he didn't have any money... And I only had $20 to give."

Check out Eugene Bareman's comments below:

Robert Whittaker offers advise to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Robert Whittaker shared crucial advice for Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Whittaker, who has faced Adesanya twice, highlighted that Adesanya must avoid giving up his back at all costs. Imavov’s grappling is one of his greatest strengths, with a tendency to secure dominant positions like back control during fights. Whittaker emphasized that Adesanya’s success in the fight depends on maintaining distance and avoiding takedowns.

Whittaker previewed the fight during a recent episode of the MMArcade podcast, and said:

“Imavov’s grappling is very good. He gets the back of just about every opponent he fights. That’s kind of where the fight wins for him. He doesn’t beat Izzy in a five-round striking contest. He takes him down, tries to get his back, gets his back, and then whether or not Izzy defends that position and gets out of it. The idea with Adesanya moving into the fight is going to be to not give up the back at all costs."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (3:00):

