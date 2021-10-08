Coach Trevor Wittman reveals what advantage Kamaru Usman holds over Colby Covington

Trevor Wittman is confident that Kamaru Usman will have the upper hand against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 next month.

Speaking with famous sports personality Dave Schmulenson aka The Schmo, Wittman said UFC welterweight champion Usman is mentally stronger than Covington because 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been much more active ahead of the all-important rematch.

"The advantage I see for us is the mental state. I feel Kamaru stayed so consistent and that's the key. You know lot of champions, they take a lot of time in between fights and Kamaru's been competing. I mean so actively. I think he's one of the most active guys on the roster. And Colby has just fought Tyron. He's a smart guy. He did exactly what Kamaru did to Tyron in the first fight. So I think Colby is intelligent enough to know how tough that first fight was and this fight is about willpower. We can talk about techniques and things like that. It's going to be a barn burner, there's no doubt. We have gotten better and that's going to be a fun fight to watch."

Watch Trevor Wittman in conversation with The Schmo below:

Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal to defend his belt at UFC 261 in April this year. Two months earlier, he beat Gilbert Burns via TKO. The 34-year-old star is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Meanwhile, No.1 welterweight contender Covington hasn't fought since beating Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

Trevor Wittman is set to have an extremely busy UFC 268

Trevor Wittman will have to coach three of his pupils back-to-back at UFC 268 in New York City's Madison Square Garden on November 6.

First up, his trainee and No.2-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje will square off against former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

The bout will be followed by a co-main event featuring UFC women's strawweight champ Rose Namajunas - also coached by Wittman - and former titleholder Zhang Weili in a rematch of their UFC 261 clash.

Last but not least, Trevor Wittman will guide Kamaru Usman into the octagon for the night's high-profile headliner against Colby Covington.

Usman defeated Covington via a fifth-round TKO during an earlier encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019.

