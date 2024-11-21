"Coach of the year,""Bruddah it’s freezing" - Fans react to Alex Pereira and Plinio Cruz exploring Seoul, South Korea

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and one of his coaches, Plinio Cruz, have recently been travelling through South Korea. The two were were exploring the city of Seoul, and Cruz took the time to share an image from their travels through the South Korean capital on Instagram.

Check out Plinio Cruz's Instagram post below:

Trending

The post caught the attention of several users, who shared their reactions in the comments section. Considering Pereira's accomplishments throughout the year, one user hailed Cruz as the best MMA coach of 2024.

The user wrote:

"Coach of the year."

Another commented on the fact that Cruz was wearing just a t-shirt during the winter season in Seoul, South Korea. They said:

"Bruddah it's freezing."

Another user added:

"Absolute legends."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Plinio Cruz's Instagram post

What's next for Alex Pereira in the UFC?

Alex Pereira was last seen in action in October, when he defended his light heavyweight strap against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. The fight headlined the card which took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

'Poatan' emerged victorious in that encounter via TKO in the fourth round. After that, many in the MMA community have expressed their wish to see the Brazilian matched up against Magomed Ankalaev for his next title defense.

Another individual that is interested in sharing the octagon with Pereira is heavyweight king Jon Jones. After his victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, 'Bones' stated that he would prefer to face Pereira next, rather than unify the heavyweight belts with Tom Aspinall.

Speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Jones said:

"I'm not really worried about the Tom fight. I'm really worried about the Pereira fight. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to do and I think if the UFC wants to have me back, then I think that's the fight they will make."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on fighting Alex Pereira below:

Expand Tweet

While it's unclear if a Pereira-Jones mega fight is something that interests the UFC, there is little doubt as to how lucrative it could be. That being said, Magomed Ankalaev is waiting on the sidelines, and is also a very viable option for 'Poatan.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback