Cody Brundage believes Dalcha Lungiambula is "weak" for switching gyms after losing, plans on finishing him in the 2nd or 3rd round

Cody Brundage is set to make his second promotional appearance at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev when he takes on the always-dangerous Dalcha Lungiambula.

Brundage recently sat down with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada for an exclusive interview. On the topic of his upcoming opponent, Brundage was very aware of the threat he possesses, but also noted that Lungiambula's tendency to change gyms after a loss may well be a sign of weakness.

"I think he's super dangerous. I think he's very explosive. He doesn't have very good cardio. He's fought four times in the UFC;in none of those fights has he appeared to really be a different guy. He's gonna do what he's gonna do. I know he changed camps, because he went from Xtreme Couture to Sanford MMA. I know he made that change. And before Xtreme, he was somewhere else, I don't know. I always think that's a little weak, when I see that. Oh, you lost a fight, so then you left your gym... I'm not gonna jump ship after a loss just because of a loss."

Cody Brundage predicts late finish against Dalcha Lungiambula

Cody Brundage made his UFC debut in the fall of 2021, taking on Nick Maximov in a short-notice bout at UFC 266. Brundage took Maximov to the full 15-minute distance, but ultimately came up short on the judges' scorecards.

Now with a full fight camp behind him, Brundage is looking to make his mark on the middleweight division with an emphatic stoppage over Lungiambula. When asked how he sees the fight playing out, Brundage told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think the first four minutes are gonna be nuts. I think he's really gonna come out hard, try to finish the fight. But I think after that, it's pretty easy for me. I think, if I can avoid the big storm that comes in the beginning, I think it gets pretty easy. I have the pace, I have the cardio. I feel like I'm better everywhere. Skill for skill, I feel like I'm better everywhere. I think I finish him late second, early third. I just think that it's gonna be a war of attrition. I gotta just put a pace on him. Kinda grind on him. It might not be the most fan-friendly fight in the beginning, but as time wears on, that's where I'll find my openings."

Check out our full exclusive interview with Cody Brundage below:

