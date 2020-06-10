Cody Garbrandt breaks into the bantamweight top 5 as UFC releases latest rankings update
The UFC has announced the latest updates in the official rankings after last weekend’s UFC 250 card, and the bantamweight heavy-card has left 135lbs division completely shaken up.
"No Love" breaks into the bantamweight top 5 in the latest UFC Rankings
Former UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt returned to action on the night in the co-main event against Raphael Assuncao where he brutally knocked out the Brazilian to pick-up a huge win. Courtesy the devastating KO, Garbrandt has once again broken into the top 5 in the bantamweight division.
Rising star Sean O’Malley, who picked up a spectacular first-round walk-off knockout win over Eddie Wineland has officially entered the top 15 in the bantamweight division after the latest updates in the UFC bantamweight rankings. O'Malley is currently placed at #15.
Check out the updated UFC rankings below (h/t MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
T = Tie
UFC MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Stipe Miocic
4. Israel Adesanya
5. Daniel Cormier
6. Kamaru Usman
7. Alexander Volkanovski
8. Conor McGregor
9. Max Holloway
10. Justin Gaethje
11. Dustin Poirier
12. Tony Ferguson
13. Robert Whittaker
14. Francis Ngannou
15. Dominick Reyes
UFC FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VACANT
1. Deiveson Figueiredo
2. Joseph Benavidez
3. Brandon Moreno
4. (T) Alexandre Pantoja +1
4. (T) Alex Perez +5
6. Jussier Formiga -2
7. Askar Askarov -1
8. Kai Kara France -1
9. Rogerio Bontorin -1
10. Matt Schnell
11. Brandon Royval
12. Tim Elliott
13. Jordan Espinosa
14. Raulian Paiva
15. David Dvorak
UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VACANT
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Petr Yan
4. Cory Sandhagen
5. Cody Garbrandt +4
6. Jose Aldo
7. Pedro Munhoz
8. Raphael Assuncao -3
9. Jimmie Rivera -1
10. Cody Stamann +2
11. Rob Font -1
12. Dominick Cruz -1
13. John Dodson
14. Song Yadong
15. Sean O’Malley *NR
UFC FEATHERWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Chan Sung Jung
5. Yair Rodriguez
6. Calvin Kattar
7. Frankie Edgar
8. Josh Emmett
9. Jeremy Stephens
10. Shane Burgos
11. Dan Ige
12. Arnold Allen
13. Jose Aldo
14. Ryan Hall
15. Sodiq Yosef
UFC LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Justin Gaethje
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Dustin Poirier
4. Conor McGregor
5. Dan Hooker
6. Paul Felder
7. Charles Oliveira
8. Kevin Lee
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Diego Ferreira
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Donald Cerrone
13. Islam Makhachev
14. Beneil Dariush
15. Drew Dober
UFC WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Gilbert Burns
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Tyron Woodley
5. Leon Edwards
6. Stephen Thompson
7. Demian Maia
8. Michael Chiesa
9. Rafael dos Anjos
10. Nate Diaz
11. Geoff Neal
12. Robbie Lawler
13. Vicente Luque
14. Anthony Pettis
15. Neil Magny *NR
UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Jared Cannonier
4. (T) Yoel Romero
4. (T) Darren Till
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
10. Uriah Hall
11. Omari Akhmedov +1
12. Brad Tavares -1
13. Ian Heinisch
14. Antonio Carlos Junior
15. Krzysztof Jotko
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: JON JONES
1. Dominick Reyes
2. Thiago Santos
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Corey Anderson
5. Glover Teixeira
6. Anthony Smith
7. Volkan Oezdemir
8. Alexander Gustafsson
9. Aleksandar Rakic
10. Nikita Krylov
11. Johnny Walker
12. Misha Cirkunov
13. Ryan Spann
14. Magomed Ankalaev
15. Mauricio Rua
UFC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Derrick Lewis
5. Junior dos Santos
6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Alistair Overeem
9. Walt Harris
10. Augusto Sakai
11. Aleksei Oleinik
12. Shamil Abdurakhimov
13. Sergei Pavlovich
14. Fabricio Werdum
15. Blagoy Ivanov
UFC WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Weili Zhang
3. Valentina Shevchenko
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Rose Namajunas
7. Tatiana Suarez
8. Holly Holm
9. Germaine De Randamie
10. Aspen Ladd
11. Katlyn Chookagian
12. Jessica Eye
13. Claudia Gadelha
14. Nina Ansaroff +1
15. Julianna Pena -1
UFC WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Cynthia Calvillo
11. Yan Xiaonan
12. Tecia Torres
13. Alexa Grasso
14. Felice Herrig
15. Amanda Ribas
UFC WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Jessica Eye
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Jennifer Maia
5. Roxanne Modafferi
6. Lauren Murphy
7. Viviane Araujo
8. Andrea Lee
9. Maycee Barber
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Antonina Shevchenko
13. Ji Yeon Kim
14. Molly McCann
15. Cortney Casey
UFC WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Holly Holm
3. Aspen Ladd
4. Julianna Pena
5. Irene Aldana
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Ketlen Vieira
8. Yana Kunitskaya
9. Sara McMann
10. Marion Reneau
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Bethe Correia
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Nicco MontanoPublished 10 Jun 2020, 23:47 IST