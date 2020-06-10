Cody Garbrandt breaks into the bantamweight top 5 as UFC releases latest rankings update

The UFC has announced the latest updates in the official rankings after last weekend’s UFC 250 card

Former UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt returned to action on the night in the co-main event against Raphael Assuncao where he brutally knocked out the Brazilian to pick-up a huge win

Cody Garbrandt

The UFC has announced the latest updates in the official rankings after last weekend's UFC 250 card, and the bantamweight heavy-card has left 135lbs division completely shaken up.

"No Love" breaks into the bantamweight top 5 in the latest UFC Rankings

Courtesy the devastating KO, Garbrandt has once again broken into the top 5 in the bantamweight division.

Rising star Sean O’Malley, who picked up a spectacular first-round walk-off knockout win over Eddie Wineland has officially entered the top 15 in the bantamweight division after the latest updates in the UFC bantamweight rankings. O'Malley is currently placed at #15.

Check out the updated UFC rankings below (h/t MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

T = Tie

UFC MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Israel Adesanya

5. Daniel Cormier

6. Kamaru Usman

7. Alexander Volkanovski

8. Conor McGregor

9. Max Holloway

10. Justin Gaethje

11. Dustin Poirier

12. Tony Ferguson

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Francis Ngannou

15. Dominick Reyes

UFC FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VACANT

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Joseph Benavidez

3. Brandon Moreno

4. (T) Alexandre Pantoja +1

4. (T) Alex Perez +5

6. Jussier Formiga -2

7. Askar Askarov -1

8. Kai Kara France -1

9. Rogerio Bontorin -1

10. Matt Schnell

11. Brandon Royval

12. Tim Elliott

13. Jordan Espinosa

14. Raulian Paiva

15. David Dvorak

UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VACANT

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Petr Yan

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Cody Garbrandt +4

6. Jose Aldo

7. Pedro Munhoz

8. Raphael Assuncao -3

9. Jimmie Rivera -1

10. Cody Stamann +2

11. Rob Font -1

12. Dominick Cruz -1

13. John Dodson

14. Song Yadong

15. Sean O’Malley *NR

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Yair Rodriguez

6. Calvin Kattar

7. Frankie Edgar

8. Josh Emmett

9. Jeremy Stephens

10. Shane Burgos

11. Dan Ige

12. Arnold Allen

13. Jose Aldo

14. Ryan Hall

15. Sodiq Yosef

UFC LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Conor McGregor

5. Dan Hooker

6. Paul Felder

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Diego Ferreira

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Donald Cerrone

13. Islam Makhachev

14. Beneil Dariush

15. Drew Dober

UFC WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Gilbert Burns

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Tyron Woodley

5. Leon Edwards

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Demian Maia

8. Michael Chiesa

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Nate Diaz

11. Geoff Neal

12. Robbie Lawler

13. Vicente Luque

14. Anthony Pettis

15. Neil Magny *NR

UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Jared Cannonier

4. (T) Yoel Romero

4. (T) Darren Till

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

10. Uriah Hall

11. Omari Akhmedov +1

12. Brad Tavares -1

13. Ian Heinisch

14. Antonio Carlos Junior

15. Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: JON JONES

1. Dominick Reyes

2. Thiago Santos

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Corey Anderson

5. Glover Teixeira

6. Anthony Smith

7. Volkan Oezdemir

8. Alexander Gustafsson

9. Aleksandar Rakic

10. Nikita Krylov

11. Johnny Walker

12. Misha Cirkunov

13. Ryan Spann

14. Magomed Ankalaev

15. Mauricio Rua

UFC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Derrick Lewis

5. Junior dos Santos

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Alistair Overeem

9. Walt Harris

10. Augusto Sakai

11. Aleksei Oleinik

12. Shamil Abdurakhimov

13. Sergei Pavlovich

14. Fabricio Werdum

15. Blagoy Ivanov

UFC WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Weili Zhang

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Rose Namajunas

7. Tatiana Suarez

8. Holly Holm

9. Germaine De Randamie

10. Aspen Ladd

11. Katlyn Chookagian

12. Jessica Eye

13. Claudia Gadelha

14. Nina Ansaroff +1

15. Julianna Pena -1

UFC WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Tecia Torres

13. Alexa Grasso

14. Felice Herrig

15. Amanda Ribas

UFC WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Roxanne Modafferi

6. Lauren Murphy

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Andrea Lee

9. Maycee Barber

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Antonina Shevchenko

13. Ji Yeon Kim

14. Molly McCann

15. Cortney Casey

UFC WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Holly Holm

3. Aspen Ladd

4. Julianna Pena

5. Irene Aldana

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Ketlen Vieira

8. Yana Kunitskaya

9. Sara McMann

10. Marion Reneau

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Bethe Correia

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Nicco Montano