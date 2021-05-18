Did Cody Garbrandt win All-State honors as a football player?

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt boasts one of the most illustrious resumes of any athlete on the UFC roster. Apart from his wrestling and boxing credentials, 'No Love' also played football prior to venturing into MMA.

Growing up in Uhrichsville, California, Cody Garbrandt participated in many sporting events to channelize his aggression into something productive. Courtesy of his natural gifts, Garbrandt excelled at every sport with ease.

During his junior season, Cody Garbrandt played football and won All-State honors as a linebacker for the Claymont Mustangs Football team. Subsequently, Garbrandt also became a Senior National All-American in 2010. Garbrandt's high school stats are listed at Maxpreps.com.

Cody Garbrandt's football statistics

Since Garbrandt was more intrigued by combat sports, the former NCAA Division Two wrestler focused on his wrestling and boxing career in his senior year. Garbrandt eventually amassed a stellar record of 32-0 as an amateur boxer.

The 29-year-old's ferocious fighting style earned him the monicker 'No Love' during his amateur career. In 2012, the Team Alpha Male member kicked off his pro-MMA career after dropping out of Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio.

Three years later, Cody Garbrandt entered the UFC octagon and secured a TKO win over Marcus Brimage.

#OnThisDay in 2015, @Cody_NoLove made his UFC debut. Two years later .. well .. you know the rest pic.twitter.com/UAp1XvZCij — UFC (@ufc) January 3, 2017

Cody Garbrandt will face Rob Font next

Cody Garbrandt was out of action after suffering three back-to-back losses in the bantamweight division. Following a year-long hiatus, Garbrandt made a comeback against Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 last year. 'No Love' secured the win after landing a sensational punch at the end of the second frame.

The Ohio native then decided to drop to flyweight and challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the undisputed belt. However, Garbrandt had to withdraw from the bout, citing health reasons. Subsequently, with Figueiredo getting pre-occupied in the rematch against Brendon Moreno, Garbrandt's flyweight title aspirations have come to a standstill.

Instead of dropping to 125lbs, Cody Garbrandt will now face surging bantamweight Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Font is coming off a spectacular win over former title contender Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 183 in December 2020. The Boston native recently revealed his gameplan for the upcoming fight in an interview with James Lynch:

"I'm simply going to annoy him with that jab. Up-down, keep moving in and out, side to side on him...pick and choose my shots from there," said Rob Font.

Check out the official poster for the upcoming bantamweight main event clash.

Next up!



We're going back to Vegas for an absolute banger!



Rob Font v Cody Garbrandt!#UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/haZXTzdtIp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 18, 2021