Cody Garbrandt issues a warning to UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo

At UFC 255, Cody Garbrandt was initially set to step down a weight class and challenge for the UFC flyweight championship. However, due to a positive COVID-19 test, No Love was forced to pull out from the fight and was replaced by Alex Perez.

While speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Cody Garbrandt sent a warning to Deiveson Figueiredo. The former even made a bold statement by saying that he's ready to give the reigning flyweight king the three-piece and a soda in Jorge Masvidal style.

No Love also critiqued Figueiredo's fighting style by claiming that the latter is flat-footed. The former bantamweight champion also remains confident about tuning-up the reigning flyweight king.

Here is an excerpt from Cody Garbrandt's statement:

What's next for Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo?

As things stand, it remains to be seen what plans the UFC have in store for the returning Cody Garbrandt. While the UFC men's bantamweight division is stacked with talent at the moment, No Love's addition will definitely make things a lot more interesting.

And with T.J. Dillashaw also set to return after his long-term suspension, business is surely about to pick-up in the 135-pound division.

However, Garbrandt's addition to the flyweight division would definitely be interesting. On the back of a dominant title defense at UFC 255, Figueiredo is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 256.

The flyweight champ will put his title on the line against Brandon Moreno, who was also victorious at UFC 255 against Brandon Royval.

A fight between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo could still be on the cards after the latter's next title defense. However, some fans have doubts about Cody Garbrandt actually making the cut at 125 lbs. Garbrandt's last win was at UFC 250, where he brutally knocked out Raphael Assuncao.