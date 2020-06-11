Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley go back and forth over who got the better KO at UFC 250

UFC bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley had a tremendously successful Octagon outing at UFC 250

Following the event, fans of both fighters started debating whose KO was better and the up-and-coming Sean O’Malley fueled the fire

UFC bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley had a tremendously successful Octagon outing at UFC 250 by picking up huge knockout wins over Raphael Assuncao and Eddie Wineland respectively, but the fighters have now begun arguing over whose KO was better.

Sean O’Malley is an undefeated rising prospect in the UFC who is known for his unconventional kickboxing style. O'Malley picked up a spectacular first-round knockout win over former WEC champ Wineland in the main card opener for the pay-per-view.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Garbrandt on the other hand landed a devastating one-punch KO on long-time contender Raphael Assuncao in the co-main event, emerging as a big winner on his return to the Octagon.

Following the event, fans of both fighters started debating whose KO was better and the up-and-coming Sean O’Malley fueled the fire by taking to Twitter to claim his was the more superior knockout in comparison to Cody's.

“His looked like something you’d see in a bar fight, mine was clean pure technique.”

Garbrandt got offended by O'Malley's comments and while speaking to TMZ, the former champ said that his knockout win over Assuncao was much better than O’Malley’s KO of Wineland.

“Mine was way better. Way [more] vicious. My dude couldn’t get up. I knew that as soon as I started that punch, the trajectory of where it was going, the force and the speed, it was going to connect and knock him out,” he added. “It was a picture-perfect punch and just a nice walk off.”

Although both Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley got a pair of handsome $50,000 bonus checks for their blistering KO wins at UFC 250, "No Love" said that his win was more impressive due to the fact that the fight against Assuncao was way more difficult than any fight O'Malley's ever been in because Garbrandt fights people in the top 5 of the 135lbs division while O'Malley just entered the top 15 after his win last weekend.

“[Assuncao is] leap years ahead of any adversary [O’Malley] has ever fought. Hats off to him. He did good, went out there and performed, got a knockout victory … but you can’t compare when you’re fighting the Top 5 in the world. [O’Malley has] never fought anybody in the Top 15, so that’s a huge difference when you’re able to starch people like that at each level,” Garbrandt added.