Cody Garbrandt takes savage shot at Sean O'Malley, calls for grudge match: "Huge pay-per-view sale fight"

Cody Garbrandt fired a shot at Sean O'Malley after his UFC 316 performance that saw him fail to regain the UFC bantamweight belt. 'Suga' is on the heels of his second loss to Merab Dvalishvili as he got submitted this time out in Newark.

As he prepares to take on Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta in his return to the cage after over a year away from action, Cody Garbrandt fielded several subjects from on-site media members assembled for the fight week media day ahead of the pugilistic proceedings on Saturday, June 14.

When his history with the former bantamweight champion was brought up and when asked if he would ever be keen on an O'Malley matchup someday, Garbrandt said:

"He should've kept smoking because he looked like sh*t [laughs]. But yeah, whatever he had to do. Sometimes you lose and you try to reinvent yourself and find yourself. At the end of the day, man, you know who you are. You know what you got to do. I know I'm one of the best fighters in the world."

He added:

"So it's like when you lose you've got everyone in your ear saying you need to do this and do that. Just remember what got you there and who you are at the end of the day. But yeah... definitely I think that's a huge pay-per-view sale fight, Sean and I. But like I said, I'm focused on this fight this Saturday and then we'll let everything else fall in line."

Check out Cody Garbrandt's thoughts below:

Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley's rivalry

Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley do not seem to have the warmest feelings for one another. Their animosity came across in a noticeable way during a press conference for a big card in late 2021.

This was at a press event leading into UFC 269 with Garbrandt and O'Malley preparing to face separate opponents.

Garbrandt and O'Malley fired off verbal volleys toward one another despite having different opponents to focus on and both were in different divisions at the time to boot. That did not stop the two from encroaching into each other's space in a tense exchange that fans still clearly remember well today.

O'Malley would end up earning a win in the first round via strikes against Raulian Paiva while the Ohio native would lose to Kai-Kara France in the first round after Cody Garbrandt dropped to flyweight for that outing.

Check out their exchange below:

