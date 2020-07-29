Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Cody Garbrandt was recently in conversation with ESPN MMA. During the interview, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion discussed a host of topics, including his thoughts on Sean O'Malley.

"I've been the world champion... [at] 25 years old. This guy's 25 years old and fighting tuna cans, straight up, never fought anyone in the top 15."@Cody_Nolove dismisses comparisons to Sean O'Malley based on their respective resumes 👀 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/t0JkRVSDVW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 28, 2020

During the interview, Cody Garbrandt didn't waste the opportunity to take a shot at 'Sugar', stating that the latter smokes too much, gets too high, and then goes on a rant. (H/T: Essentially Sports)

"He smokes too much d**e, you know what I mean? Gets too high, and goes on his rants."- said Cody Garbrandt.

'No Love' further spoke on O'Malley's upcoming fight against Marlon Vera and even stated that 'Sugar' barely has beaten anyone in the top 15 of the Bantamweight Division.

"Good for him. That’s good man, he’s got a tough fight in front of him. Chito. Chito’s obviously not in the top 15. He’s not beaten anyone in the top 15.”

Cody Garbrandt further said Sean O'Malley has had terrific performances in the Octagon so far but will consider him only once the latter manages to continue his run of form against higher-ranked opponents.

“He goes out there and performs against these guys like he’s supposed to, but let’s be honest. He’s not doing that to a top 10 guy, top 15 guy, top 5 guy and until he’s able to do that, then we can start thinking about him.”

What's next for Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley?

Cody Garbrandt was recently victorious on the UFC 250 card, the same card where Sean O'Malley beat Eddie Wineland. As for 'No Love', he knocked out Raphael Assuncao in the second round of their fight and is now aiming for a fight against newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo.

'Sugar', on the other hand, will be making a quick return to the Octagon against Marlon Vera at the upcoming UFC 252 pay-per-view.