Cody Garbrandt threatens to 'knock that toupee' off Jake Paul's head following Daniel Cormier call-out

Cody Garbrandt is clearly not impressed with Jake Paul and his latest message aimed at the YouTuber is proof of the same. In a recent tweet in response to Jake Paul challenging Daniel Cormier to a fight, Garbrandt threatened to 'knock that toupee' off The Problem Child's head.

Garbrandt seemingly took offense at Jake Paul's disrespectful callout to DC and dared the YouTuber to step inside the Octagon sometime. Pointing out Askren's lack of striking expertise, Garbrandt claimed that Paul only fought him because he knew it would be an easy fight.

Garbrandt also claimed that should the pair fight inside the cage, he'd beat up Jake Paul even with a difference of 50 lbs in size between them. Cody Garbrandt competes in the UFC bantamweight division, while Jake Paul weighs in for fights around the same weight as a middleweight.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Here's Garbrandt's expletive-laden response to Jake Paul's disrespectful call-out to Daniel Cormier:

"Your whole squad would get fu**** up. You beat a guy that can’t box in boxing. Why won’t you come to the cage? Cause your a p***y so is your whole squad. I’d give up 50 lbs to you and knock that toupee’ off your fu**in head. You’ll be exposed soon."

Love him or hate him, the MMA community just can't ignore Jake Paul

Following his first-round knockout win over Ben Askren in an exhibition boxing match on April 17, Jake Paul's name has been making waves in the MMA community. Furious at him for his disrespectful callouts of MMA fighters in the past, many fighters and fans wanted Paul to lose against Askren.

However, it wasn't meant to be and Paul continued with his insulting callouts, with Daniel Cormier being the latest addition to the names of UFC fighters he's challenged to a fight. Jake Paul has already called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Michael Bisping in the past.

Jake Paul is now 3-0 as a professional boxer and has three knockout victories under his belt, including one over a former ONE Championship welterweight champion.