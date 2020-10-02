Cody Garbrandt withdraws from UFC 255 title fight

UFC Flyweight Championship contender Cody Garbrandt has reportedly pulled out of his upcoming title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo, as per an initial report from Combate.

Taking to Twitter, ESPN's Brett Okamoto noted that replacing Cody Garbrandt in the UFC Flyweight Championship fight will be top contender Alex Perez, who will now get his first shot at the 125-pound title.

Cody Garbrandt out of UFC Flyweight Championship fight

Following Deiveson Figueiredo's historic title win earlier in the year, the UFC agreed to have bantamweight sensation Cody Garbrandt drop down a weight class and compete in the flyweight division. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion would've been Figueiredo's first title contender, however, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

While the exact reason for Cody Garbrandt's withdrawal remains unknown, it is also to be noted that the former UFC Bantamweight Champion recently tested positive for COVID-19. Alex Perez, meanwhile, was set to fight for fellow ranked fighter Brandon Moreno at UFC 255 but has now been reportedly promoted for a fight against the current division champion.

Here is what Brett Okamoto noted on Twitter:

Have confirmed via sources, Cody Garbrandt is out of his 125 pound title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo on 11/21. Alex Perez will take his spot. First reported by Combate. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 2, 2020

In the lead-up to this fight, Alex Perez has already beaten Jordan Espinosa at UFC Fight Night 166, a fight that he won via an arm-triangle choke and also earned the Performance of the Night award. In his last Octagon outing, Perez beat Jussier Formiga at UFC 250 and once again earned the POTN award. On the other hand, division champion Deiveson Figueiredo beat Joseph Benavidez twice this year, with his second win being via a technical submission and also the win that earned the Brazilian sensation his first UFC Title.

The changes are yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC and it remains to be seen what the current status of Cody Garbrandt is and when the former bantamweight champion will be returning to action inside the Octagon.

UFC 255 is scheduled for 21 November 2020 and will also feature the women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in action, as well.