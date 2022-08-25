Colbey Northcutt predicts top bouts of ONE on Prime Video 1

Colbey Northcutt joined ONE Championship to discuss their mega-sized debut on Amazon Prime Video. On Friday, August 26, the promotion will present ONE on Prime Video 1 in U.S. primetime. In what many consider the most loaded card in ONE history, fans and fighters are making their picks for who will emerge victorious in their all-important contests.

Colbey Northcutt, an undefeated mixed martial artist inside the ONE circle and sister to ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, made her picks for the event. Speaking about the highly anticipated card, Northcutt started off her picks with the main event rematch between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and flyweight icon Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson:

“I believe DJ will win in the rematch! He is coming back with a vengeance and I believe he is the GOAT for a reason.”

Next, she turned her attention to the co-main event of the evening. ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will attempt to keep his title and his undefeated record inside the circle alive against dangerous British striker Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison. Making her pick, Northcutt revealed she is riding with the Muay Thai superstar to retain his title:

“I predict Nong-O will remain the champ. He has successfully defended his title numerous times already and has fantastic striking.”

Colbey Northcutt predicts Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael

Another Muay Thai match-up that has fans chomping at the bit to see is ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon against Savvas Michael. The two will square off in the semifinal round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament.

Rodtang earned his spot in the semifinals with a masterful performance against ONE debutant Jacob Smith at ONE 157 in May. Savvas Michael scored a win over Iranian-Malaysian fighter Amir Naseri with his standout performance on that same card. The two will now clash for a spot in the World Grand Prix finals.

Speaking to ONE, Colbey Northcutt revealed that she is going with the man many consider to be the tournament favorite, Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

“Rodtang is the terminator - he never stops coming forward, has an incredible chin, he’s extremely fast with phenomenal all-around striking.”

