"Why are you trying to delete Maritza from history?" - Colby Covington accuses Jorge Masvidal of trying to wipe his alleged wife from the internet

Tensions between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal started to flare after Covington accused his old friend turned enemy of cheating on his alleged ex-wife Maritza Masvidal, in April last year. As the much-anticipated grudge match between the two welterweights draws near, shots continue to get personal.

Covington, who recently sat down with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, fired another shot Masvidal's way. This time, the outspoken two-time welterweight title contender accused 'Gamebred' of wanting to wipe his rumored ex-wife off the internet:

"I'm talking about his ex-wife, the mother of his children, Maritza Collado Masvidal. They're still legally married. Just ask him ‘Why are you trying to delete Maritza from history, why are you deleting her and wiping her away from the internet.’"

Watch Covington's full interaction with ESPN's Brett Okamoto in the video below:

Colby Covington hopes to settle beef with Dustin Poirier after UFC 272

Colby Covington will take on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in a five-round battle. Covington is ranked No. 1 in the welterweight division and is a favorite heading into the bout.

If Covington manages to emerge victorious at the pay-per-view event, he will be in a much better position to secure another shot at the welterweight title. However, it appears that 'Chaos' is targeting a bout with another former teammate in Dustin Poirier, instead of focusing on another shot at welterweight gold. Speaking at the UFC 272 media day, Covington said:

“I could care less who wins [between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards]. I’m just worried about my business on Saturday night and handling another personal beef with Dustin Poirier next. That fight needs to happen. He has talked too reckless in the media.”

Catch Covington's full interaction with the media in the video below:

Colby Covington also used to train with UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier during his time at the American Top Team (ATT) gym, which is based in South Florida. The two UFC stars have been at loggerheads for a few years now.

'The Diamond' has also recently expressed interest in leaving the lightweight division after suffering a submission defeat against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. If he moves up to 170 lb, a fight with 'Chaos' is very much possible.

