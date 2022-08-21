"Parlay the CEO of EPO" - Colby Covington backs Kamaru Usman as the favorite in his two-fight prediction ahead of UFC 278 main card

Despite being unnaturally quiet over the past few months, Colby Covington took the time out to make his final prediction for the upcoming main and co-main event at UFC 278.

'Chaos' is embroiled in a legal case involving fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal after an altercation outside a steakhouse in Miami back in March. The American's absence from the cage may have cost him a number one contender matchup, and it remains unclear when we will see him back in the cage.

Sharing the picks with his followers on Instagram, Colby Covington predicted that welterweight king Kamaru Usman would retain his strap against Leon Edwards. He also expects Paulo Costa to overwhelm Luke Rockhold to win at UFC 278:

"America's champ is back with America's pick of the week... UFC 278 is tonight in Salt Lake City, so the king of Miami is in the lab, cooking up a play for the people... I know what you're thinking, 'Colby, these lines are juiced. What should we do?' Well my friends, sometimes the juice is worth the squeeze. Parlay the CEO of EPO [Kamaru Usman] and Paul[o] Costa and make your bank accounts great again."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be looking to once again get the better of Leon Edwards when they clash in the octagon later tonight, but as they have both improved leaps and bounds since their last outing, this one is expected to go much differently.

Luke Rockhold returns to the middleweight division after a long layoff and goes straight for one of the most dangerous men in the sport when he locks horns with Paulo Costa in the co-headliner.

Watch Colby Covington's video below:

How far away is Colby Covington from a UFC title shot?

'Chaos' has been on a hiatus since his last octagon outing against Jorge Masvidal. He remains one of the biggest names in the 170lb division but has fought champion Kamaru Usman for the belt twice and lost both times.

Additionally, the weight class may look different upon his return. The No.1-ranked contender could be welcomed back by a handful of hungry welterweights all vying to take his spot and fight for the title. The two big names that would make sense at the moment for Covington's comeback fight are undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev and the heavy-hitting Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

However, both fights are stylistic problems for Covington. 'Chaos' relies on his wrestling and cardio to exhaust opponents and outpoint them. Chimaev is an excellent wrestler, and Burns is a BJJ wizard who is very comfortable on the ground. Additionally, 'Borz' and 'Durinho' also have heavy hands.

Given his history with the current champion and the potential matchups in the division, it could be a while before Colby Covington finds himself fighting for gold again.

