Colby Covington blasts Charles Oliveira in latest interview tirade, calls him a "mentally weak weight bully" before extending fight offer

Colby Covington has called for a fight against Charles Oliveira, after taking aim at the Brazilian in a recent interview. According to 'Chaos', 'do Bronx' is a "weight bully" who should be testing himself at welterweight.

Covington hasn't stepped into the octagon since UFC 296 last year when he faced Leon Edwards for the 170-pound strap. After a bitter build-up between the two, which included the 36-year-old making jibes at Edwards' deceased father, he was handily defeated by 'Rocky', losing via 4-1 across all three judges' scorecards.

Trending

Following his bout against Edwards, Colby Covington was lining up a clash against welterweight prospect Ian Garry. Their bout failed to materialize, however, and it now appears as though the Californian-born fighter has his sights set on welcoming former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to his division.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington put 'do Bronx' on blast and claimed a bout against him would be the best fight for Oliveira's MMA legacy. He said:

"He's taller than me, weighs more than me. The guy's just a weight bully cutting to 155. He wants to be stronger in there because he's mentally weak...He's another one of those guys with baseless words...He's your chance Charles Olivieira, I'm the biggest fight you can get. Former world champion, the king of Brazil, the king of Miami, Donald Trump's favorite fighter. What's gonna be bigger for your legacy Charles than fighting me?"

Catch Covington's comments here:

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington takes aim at Ian Garry following his bout against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303

Colby Covington wasn't a fan of Ian Garry's performance against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303 and opted to take aim at 'The Future' during a recent interview.

Garry picked up a controversial unanimous decision win over Page this weekend, as the Irishman adopted a grapple heavy but low output approach against the former Bellator star. Despite dominating 'MVP' on the ground, Garry's lack of ever being close to finishing the fight even had Dana White admit it should have been scored a draw at the post-fight presser.

Covington then reacted to Garry's performance during the same interview with Submission Radio, where he once again put the Irishman on blast. He said:

"Fighting cans from the Indian Casino leagues, oh big deal you know. Anybody could be 15-0, fighting a bunch of fifteen bums. Even Dana White himself said what he thought of the performance, he thought it was a draw... I think he lost the fight...It just shows how much of a bum he is."

Check out Colby Covington's comments here (4:11):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback