Colby Covington takes a swipe at Ian Garry's wife yet again, grills UFC 303 fight with Michael 'Venom' Page for being a letdown

Colby Covington was not impressed with Ian Garry's performance against Michael 'Venom' Page and went ballistic on 'The Future's' wife, Layla Anna Lee, while discrediting his UFC 303 win.

Garry won a controversial unanimous decision against the former Bellator standout this past weekend. Notably, Dana White believes the fight should've been ruled a draw. Discussing the bout during an interview on Submission Radio, Covington said:

"Fighting cans from the Indian Casino leagues, oh big deal you know. Anybody could be 15-0, fighting a bunch of fifteen bums. Even Dana White himself said what he thought of the performance, he thought it was a draw... I think he lost the fight."

Trending

'Chaos' added:

"It just shows how much of a bum he is... I thought he was a star... What happened they had their co-main event slot fall through like six or seven times... why couldn't he get bumped up to co-main event?... He keeps talking about this GOAT stuff, the only GOAT that he has is his wife. She is the throat GOAT, if you know what I mean."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (4:10):

The pair had been at odds ever since 'The Future' claimed that he could handily defeat the American during a 2023 interview with The Schmo.

This is far from the first time Covington has launched an attack on Garry's wife. After the WAG controversy pulled the focus to Garry's personal life last year, 'Chaos' unscrupulously made lewd remarks about Anna Lee in the lead-up to UFC 296.

When Ian Garry accused Colby Covington of "running"

While Colby Covington seemingly doesn't consider Ian Garry as a worthwhile contender, 'The Future' believes 'Chaos' is afraid to fight him. Per Garry, the UFC was originally trying to pit him against Covington at UFC 303.

During a backstage interview with ESPN at UFC 301, the Irishman slammed the 36-year-old for supposedly rejecting the fight offer:

"Look Colby needs to stop running. That's the truth. I feel like Colby is running, he doesn't want to say yes [to face me at UFC 303] and he is going to make any excuse he possibly can... Yes, there has been offers [from the UFC], he hasn't said yes... I fully believe that Colby is going to run and he's not going to fight this fight."

Catch Ian Garry's comments on Colby Covington below (1:10):