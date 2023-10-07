Colby Covington blasts Islam Makhachev for pound-for-pound demands, gives him a plan to achieve it

Colby Covington had some scathing words for lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's pound-for-pound ambitions.

Covington spoke to Submission Radio in an interview and discussed a potential matchup against Makhachev as a blockbuster bout that the UFC could put on. He said:

“And Makhachev knows I’d smack the shit out of him. You know he wouldn’t be able to mess with raw American steel. He’s nothing more than a sheep herder. I think it’d be the biggest and the best spectacle the UFC could put on and that’s what we wanna do, the biggest and best fights. You know, the guy definitely walks around at more weight than I do. So you know, I’d like to see him come up and test himself."

Colby Covington then went on to address Makhachev's intense weight cuts and urged him to come good on his pound-for-pound ambitions by moving up to welterweight and challenging himself.

"Him and the Dagestanis been talking the big game, him and Khabib for years they were gonna come up, test themselves, go to a different weight class. You know, those are big guys cutting a lot of weight, getting that big cutting weight advantage and trying to be the stronger guy on fight night lightweight and just overpower these guys. But come fight at your natural weight, let’s test yourself. You know, he’s talking a game like he wants to be number one pound-for-pound, this is how you prove that. Come up here, let’s see if you’re pound-for-pound number one. By fighting a guy at your natural weight."

Check out his comments below [8:18]:

Islam Makhachev wants "dream fight" for welterweight title against Colby Covington

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title in a rematch against Charles Oliveira but is already eyeing his next opponent from the welterweight title showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

He expressed his desire to take on 'Chaos' and backed him to get a win against Edwards when the two face off at UFC 296.

"My dream fight is for the second belt. Edwards vs. Colby... I really believe I can beat... Colby wants it. That's why I want Colby to win and we can meet one day. It's going to be U.S. wrestling vs. Dagestan wrestling. He has good wrestling and good conditioning, but in my opinion, I stop his wrestling and land many good punches."

Check out his comments below [19:10]: