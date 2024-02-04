Colby Covington catches strays in Charles Radtke's UFC Vegas 85 post-win octagon interview

UFC welterweight Charles Radtke took a dig at former title challenger Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 85.

After emerging victorious on Feb. 3, 'Chuck Buffalo' spoke to Daniel Cormier for his post-fight octagon interview. Radtke voiced his opinion on the current state of the promotion's welterweight division and then hurled an insult at 'Chaos'.

Radtke said:

"I just got to let everybody know, 170 [pound division] looks like s**t right now. But I'm in the division to make it great again. Colby Covington, you still suck."

Check out his comments on Colby Covington from the 1:45 mark below:

Radtke locked horns against Gilbert Urbina at UFC Fight Night 235. The fight opened up the main card of the event which took place at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The fight was a short-lived affair as 'Chuck Buffalo' scored an impressive knockout in the first round of the fight. With the victory, Radtke extended his winning streak to 6-0 and currently has an overall MMA record of 9-3.

Meanwhile, Covington was last seen in action in December 2023. 'Chaos' went up against Leon Edwards for the welterweight belt in the main event of UFC 296. This marked the 35-year-old's third attempt at capturing the undisputed title.

But once again, the California native came up short as 'Rocky' outclassed him for the majority of the fight. The bout lasted the 25-minute duration, and Edwards was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 49-46 in favor of the champion.

Covington is currently going through a rough patch in his MMA career. He has now lost three out of his five UFC fights. In addition to that, the 35-year-old is 0-3 in undisputed welterweight title fights. So, it remains uncertain what the future holds for 'Chaos' in the UFC.