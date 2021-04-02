Colby Covington claims he is the backup fighter for UFC 261 main event clash between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington claims to be ready to save the day if either Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal is forced to pull out of the UFC 261 main event. The former interim welterweight champion, currently ranked No.1 in the division, is expecting a call from the UFC brass to get roped in as the backup for UFC 261.

Since the start of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown restrictions in the United States, UFC 261 is going to be the company's first pay-per-view event with a live audience in attendance. The event will be hosted at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Colby Covington trains at MMA Masters in Miami, almost four hours away from the fight venue. However, he promises to be in attendance at the April 24th UFC PPV event. Although there hasn't been any confirmation by the promotion about Covington being the backup, in an interview with The Schmo, 'Chaos' vowed to step in on short notice if required.

"Everybody knows, you know, the UFC hasn't told me but I think it's pretty self-explanatory that I'm the back-up guy. If anything happens, if anybody gets Covid, anybody gets cold feet and pulls out of that fight, I'm showing up. That's right down the road for me. We are in Miami, Florida right now; that's three and a half hours ride. You know, I will take a bus over to Jacksonville and I'll be showing up for that fight. I will be there; so if anybody pulls out, I'll be stepping in and we will evaluate from there... So, we will see what happens in a couple of weeks", said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington will stay ready to step on the scales at 170 lbs

If UFC President Dana White summons Colby Covington for UFC 261, the former NCAA Division-1 wrestler promises to hit the scales at the welterweight limit. If a fighter unfortunately bows out of the UFC 261 main event, Covington is prepared to capture the welterweight belt on April 24th.

"I don't know, you know, that's up to Dana White and Hunter Campbell. That's their decision; that's their business and what they want but, you know, I'm staying ready. I have my weight to go. I'm training and preparing like I am fighting April 24th for the world title. So, if they want me to weigh-in, I'd love to weigh-in. If not, it's okay, I'll be there in attendance and I'll be ready to go in case anybody pulls out last minute," added Colby Covington.

