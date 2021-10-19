Colby Covington claims the UFC threatened to strip Kamaru Usman of the title after his team tried to find 'every way' out of the rematch

Colby Covington has accused Kamaru Usman of trying to find 'every way' out of their upcoming welterweight title rematch at UFC 268. According to 'Chaos', the only reason Usman took the fight was that the UFC allegedly threatened to strip him of his title.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Colby Covington spoke about Kamaru Usman and his manager's initial reluctance to accept the rematch.

"It wasn't supposed to happen. They did not want it to happen. His manager, they were refusing, they were trying to find every way in the book out of fighting this rematch. They didn't want this fight man and the only reason they have to take it is because the UFC gave him no choice. They said 'Hey, you just fight this fighter or we strip you, it's one or the other!'"

Covington said Kamaru Usman's last two fights were against 'lightweights' (since Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns formerly competed in 155lbs as well). He also said that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' must prove he's the best in the world by beating Covington again.

Sheikh Bammy😏🐰 @Leorexx10 The Nigerian nightmare Kamaru Usman Vs Covington second fight is coming up on the 6th of Nov🔥🔥...short clip from the first fight 🥊 The Nigerian nightmare Kamaru Usman Vs Covington second fight is coming up on the 6th of Nov🔥🔥...short clip from the first fight 🥊 https://t.co/CxSXMDgUtW

Covington further claimed that he's been beating up Masvidal since they were teammates. He also said that beating 'Gamebred' wasn't an achievement for Kamaru Usman.

"In his last fight, he's beaten a guy Street Judas Masvidal. I was beating that guy decades ago. That's not an achievement. You're proud for beating that guy? That guy is a lightweight, he shouldn't even be up here at the top of the mountain."

"I see the same fighter" - Colby Covington doesn't believe Kamaru Usman has improved as a mixed martial artist

Colby Covington doesn't think Kamaru Usman has improved as a mixed martial artist. He believes Usman has remained the same fighter over the years, one who relies on a heavy jab to set up a big right hand.

Covington then acknowledged that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been knocking his opponents out recently. However, the fighters don't naturally belong to Usman's weight class, according to 'Chaos'.

"No I haven't seen anything. I see the same fighter. He comes out with a heavy jab, has a big right hand. That's kind of been the story of his career...yeah he's knocking out lightweights, he's knocking out guys that shouldn't be in there with him, these are easy paychecks..."

UFC @ufc Big fights coming to the Big Apple 🍎[ #UFC268 | Sat. Nov 6 | Live on ESPN+ PPV ] Big fights coming to the Big Apple 🍎[ #UFC268 | Sat. Nov 6 | Live on ESPN+ PPV ] https://t.co/XxBHCZjDal

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman are set to reignite their rivalry in the main event of UFC 268 on November 6, 2021.

