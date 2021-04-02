Colby Covington criticizes "washed up" Conor McGregor for asking the UFC to make his own belt

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington does not think Conor McGregor deserves a belt of his own after the Irishman's recent loss to Dustin Poirier.

In an interview with The Schmo, Colby Covington reasoned that Conor McGregor's inactivity does not warrant any sort of special treatment from the UFC brass. McGregor has been fairly inactive for the past four years, having fought just thrice in the cage since becoming the double champ at UFC 205 in 2016.

Covington also recalled the infamous 2019 incident where McGregor punched an old man sitting at a bar who refused to take a sip of the Irishman's patented Proper No. 12 whiskey.

"How do you think you deserve a belt when you haven't won a fight in three or four years? You know, the guy is, you know, completely done; he is washed up. You know, 'con man' McGregor, he couldn't even knock off that old dude off that stool. How is he going to knock out Dustin Poirier or get some title belt?" asked Colby Covington.

Conor McGregor wants a 'rose gold' belt for trilogy with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor recently posted a clip from the UFC 196 presser on Twitter. The Irishman claimed to be superior to any other champion on the roster. Regardless of the weight division, the Notorious One wanted the UFC to create his own belt.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

This tweet was actually targeted at arch-rival Nate Diaz. When the Stockton native called out Jorge Masvidal for 'defending the belt' in 2019, the promotion came up with a custom-made BMF belt for the two 'gangsters' at UFC 244.

For his speculated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor wants an emerald-laden custom belt, akin to Nate Diaz's BMF belt.

Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also.

I’m open to design suggestions.

Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Whether the UFC decides to make a belt for the superstar is yet to be seen. But with Conor McGregor's recent outburst on Twitter against Nate Diaz, it seems the Irishman is back in business. Although there has been no official confirmation, the trilogy fight between McGregor and Dustin Poirier is in the works for UFC 264 on July 10th.