  • Colby Covington delivers no-holds-barred take on Jake Paul's boxing ability, accuses 'The Problem Child' of steroid use: "He is a lab project"

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Mar 15, 2025 14:47 GMT
Colby Covington accused Jake Paul of using steroids [Image Courtesy: @colbycovington and @jakepaul on Instagram]
Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington recently opened up about YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's boxing ability.

Covington made his UFC debut back in 2015 and has fought 17 times in the promotion and has won 12 of those fights. In his last outing at UFC Tampa in December 2024, 'Chaos' faced Joaquin Buckley. Buckley dominated the entirety of the bout and secured a third-round knockout (doctor's stoppage) victory, due to a cut above Covington's eye.

Meanwhile, Paul faced Mike Tyson in his last fight and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Speaking on the Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly, Covington questioned the boxing abilities of Jake Paul and also accused him of steroid use. He said:

"He's not that good. I've had some training partners that went and trained with him and they're like he's not good at all. Like he juices up you know you can tell he's a lab project. He's got all these steroids and chemical imbalance, he got all these you know pimples on his face and back which kid shouldn't have when he's at his his age and I just don't think he's that good of a fighter."
Check out Colby Covington's comments below (16:26):

youtube-cover
When Colby Covington revealed why he never talks to his rivals after fights

UFC fans have witnessed various intense rivalries getting settled inside the famed octagon. Lifelong rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya shook hands after both of their fights inside the octagon. However, Colby Covington revealed he does not exchange gestures like these with his opponents after a fight.

Covington made numerous rivals in the promotion due to his trash talk. The 37-year-old detailed his reasoning behind his behavior in a Q&A session on his YouTube channel after his loss at UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley. He said:

"No. I never talk to my opponents after the fight. It’s serious business in there for me. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money. So I’m not trying to be these guys friends. These are real beefs, you know all the guys that I fought. This is as real as it gets."
Check out Colby Covington's comments below (4:51):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
