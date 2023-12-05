Colby Covington details how a DUI incident caused him to quit drinking and set him on the path to becoming a UFC title challenger

Welterweight contender Colby Covington is set to feature in the fourth title fight of his octagon career at UFC 296 next weekend.

He will take on champion Leon Edwards in the headliner of the closing pay-per-view event of the year.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Covington discussed how a case of driving under the influence during his college days helped to shape his path towards the pinnacle of the sport:

“I thought it was unfair but, you know, life’s not fair and that’s what needed to happen for me to be on the journey I’m on today. And it ended up being a blessing in disguise because I went back home to Oregon State University. I got back to my roots, I got back to my family. And that was more important than having some famed coaches and famed wrestling room around me. I’m happy it happened, I’m happy the journey turned out the way it did because I know I wouldn’t be here today fighting for a UFC world title again if it didn’t happen.”

Colby Covington explained that he felt more driven after the incident and even gave up alcohol afterwards:

“Having to face massive failure like that was worse than losing a wrestling match. That was like, I thought I lost my life, I thought it was over. I was like, 'Dude, no one’s going to ever let me wrestle.' ... I’m very thankful it happened because it lit a fuel in my soul that really helped me to dig deep and fight out who I truly was and what I truly wanted. After that day, I vowed I wasn’t going to drink again. I was just going to commit myself to being the best wrestler.”

Colby Covington recalls how being bullied led him to apply himself in wrestling

Colby Covington did not lack motivation, even during his formative years, as he was constantly picked on for his size and buck teeth.

In the same interview, 'Chaos' spoke about channeling his anger and frustration in the wrestling room. He recounted his experience through various stages of education, from elementary to high school:

"I got bullied and I always got picked on... Kids made fun of my teeth, cause I had some buck teeth. I would get this anger inside but I would channel that energy... I would go the wrestling room and I would drill my takedowns. And I would do things that most kids didn’t want to do. They didn’t want to sweat, they didn’t want to get bloody, but I knew my dreams were more important.”

Colby Covington has never won the undisputed championship in his UFC career, but will be hoping to end that wait come UFC 296 on December 16.

Check out Colby Covington's comments below [2:25 and 9:25]: