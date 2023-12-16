Colby Covington explains why he thinks Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram is worse than Elon Musk's X

UFC star Colby Covington revealed a lot of his thoughts in an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele including why he dislikes Instagram more than X.

In a video on Daniele's YouTube channel, Nina Drama, the former UFC interim welterweight champion told the influencer that he prefers the social media platform X over Instagram. The UFC 296 co-headliner said that the 'communist' Zuckerberg 'hates America' and dislikes freedom of speech.

Responding to Daniele telling him about getting reported on Instagram, Colby Covington said:

"[Instagram is] even worse [than X], man. Zuckerberg is a communist. He hates fr***** America and anybody that chooses to express their free speech."

Appearing uncomfortable after the comment, the Diva quickly switched topics and asked 'Chaos' about his home state of Oregon.

Regardless of his stated opinions on Instagram, the welterweight title hopeful remains active on the site and has over one million followers. However, the American made his preference for Elon Musk and X/Twitter known in the celebrity rivalry.

Covering a range of topics in the half-hour interview, the 35-year-old opened up about much of his personal life and opinions while also discussing his thoughts on Leon Edwards, the United States, and Donald Trump.

The Oregon-born fighter will be one-half of the UFC 296 main event with Edwards, the UFC welterweight champion. 'Chaos' will be attempting to claim the undisputed title for a third time, having previously lost to Kamaru Usman twice. However, the American once held the interim belt after defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

Who is Colby Covington fighting at UFC 296?

Returning to the octagon for the first time in nearly two years, Colby Covington will take part in his third UFC title fight against Leon Edwards.

Throughout the entire build-up, 'Chaos' has played into Edwards' British background, saying that he wants to 'repeat' the American Revolution by taking the belt off of the English champion.

Despite his popularity, the former UFC interim welterweight champion is just 2-2 in his last four fights with both losses coming in title fights against 'The Nigerian Nightmare. The Oregon born fighter is coming off a win against old rival Jorge Masvidal in March 2022.