Colby Covington eyes Florida Governor’s mansion post career in UFC, says - “That would be my ultimate dream”

Colby Covington reinforced that he is fully focused on advancing his UFC career and expressed the desire to get into politics when he hangs up the gloves.

Covington came up short in his recent title fight against champion Leon Edwards. This was his third crack at the UFC gold, and a lot of questions were raised about his uncharacteristically lackluster performance against ‘Rocky’. It is being speculated that the 35-year-old might already be thinking about retirement.

During Covington’s recent appearance on the PBD podcast, host Patrick Bet David asked him if he has a concrete career plan post-retirement. Covington asserted that he is still focused on his UFC career, and the thought of retirement has not touched him yet. He also refused the idea of becoming a coach or a member of the UFC broadcast team, as Davis suggested. ‘Chaos’ added:

“I’m smarter than that. I can use my mind, and I have the intellect to be able to navigate the waters to get me where I want to go in life. But I haven’t thought about it. I do want to get into politics one day because I want to fight for what I believe in. I want to get into Congress, maybe the Senate, something like that. Maybe be the governor of Florida. That would be my ultimate dream to be governor of this state.”

Watch Colby Covington discuss the topic below (1:00:15):

Colby Covington defends his comments on Leon Edwards’ late father

For the most part, Colby Covington has effectively used mental warfare to throw his opponents off their game. While speaking at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, ‘Chaos’ made a crass comment about champion Leon Edwards’ late father that visibly irked the champion.

Edwards’ father was involved in what may be termed questionable activities, and he was shot dead when ‘Rocky’ was 13 years old. After defeating Covington, the champion criticized him for bringing up his father’s name for entertainment. However, Covington does not think he crossed the line. He said on the PBD podcast:

"You can look up the public records about his dad. And it's not my fault, he's the one that put him in the limelight in the first place and make it a sympathetic figure."