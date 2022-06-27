Colby Covington gets underestimated as a fighter because his trash talk "crosses the limit", says Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington has built a reputation for trash-talking his opponents and has gone overboard with his verbal attacks on various occasions in the eyes of many.

While it has certainly played a role in the welterweight's prominence, rising contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes that his trash talk "crosses the limit," and is the reason why he is underestimated as a fighter.

Speaking in an interview with James Lynch, 'Nomad' acknowledged Covington's toughness and opined that he is often overlooked by many for crossing the line with his trash talk. Here's what Rakhmonov said:

"This guy does a lot of trash talking and sometimes, he crosses the limit with that. He's a very good fighter and a lot of people underestimate him. But he's a very, very tough fighter, good spirit and he showed that in the last two fights."

Watch Shavkat Rakhmonov discuss Colby Covington below:

Daniel Cormier on why Khamzat Chimaev shouldn't fight Colby Covington next

There has been a lot of interest in a potential bout between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev after the Chechen-born Swede's thrilling victory over Gilbert Burns in a Fight of the Year contender.

However, Daniel Cormier doesn't believe that 'Borz' should fight Covington next as a win for 'Chaos' would lead to a complicted issue in the welterweight title picture.

The former UFC heavyweight champion suggested that 'Borz' should fight Belal Muhammad instead in Abu Dhabi. Speaking on a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC show, Cormier said:

"I was gonna say Colby Covington, but the reality is, Covington beats Khamzat and Kamaru Usman wins [against Leon Edwards], what do you do? And you’re looking at the same situation as we have at featherweight. We have the same situation with [Max] Holloway and [Alexander] Volkanovski. But I don’t think Khamzat waits."

Cormier added:

"What I believe Khamzat should do, because the UFC should push this, because the UFC needs him and Islam [Makhachev], those guys to fight in Abu Dhabi, I think you put Khamzat versus Belal Muhammad."

During the conversation, Cormier also stated that Chimaev is guaranteed to bring out the best out of Muhammed, who is often considered to have a not-so-entertaining fighting style.

Watch the full episode of DC & RC below:

Khamzat Chimaev has previously expressed interest in fighting Covington in a potential title eliminator. However, 'Borz' is also open to a potential bout against 'Remember The Name'.

In a recent tweet, the Chechen-born Swede called out both Nate Diaz and Belal Muhammad for fights in August and October, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far