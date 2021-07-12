Colby Covington gives surprising vote of confidence to Conor McGregor after UFC 264 leg-break

Colby Covington is generally not fond of Conor McGregor but had some words of encouragement for the Irishman after his nasty leg-break at UFC 264.

McGregor broke his leg towards the end of the first round while trying to step back after throwing a punch at Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor was seen grimacing in pain following the leg-break, which literally snapped his lower shin into two. He has undergone successful surgery and is currently recovering.

The nature and severity of the injury led to people in and around the world of combat sports wondering whether he will ever be able to fight again.

Colby Covington believes that the former two-division UFC champion takes great pride in himself as a fighter and his ego will definitely force him to return to the octagon.

In a conversation with James Lynch, Covington said that McGregor would want to return to prove all his doubters wrong and shine once again amid the adversity he's currently facing.

"I feel like he will be [back] because he has such a big ego and has so much pride on the line that he's going to want to come back from this and prove the critics and the doubters wrong and show his true character, show that he can face adversity because everybody, we all face ups and downs in life and we all have adversity we have to handle and we have to overcome these negative situations in our lives, so, we'll see how he comes back from it. But I do think that his pride and ego will bring him back."

Colby Covington claims Dustin Poirier's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 was a fluke

Colby Covington claims Poirier's win over McGregor at UFC 264 was simply a fluke.

According to 'Chaos', Poirier had nothing to do with how the fight ended and failed to either knock out or submit McGregor, so he didn't really win the fight based on his performance.

Covington also called Poirier a 'dirt bag' for mimicking Conor McGregor's famous 'billi-strut' in front of him after the Irishman broke his leg.

Edited by Harvey Leonard